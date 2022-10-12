This is an in-depth analysis of the major work undertaken by Haruna Sentongo, a renown businessman and philanthropist to drastically transform Kampala into a modern city.

Born on August 30th, 1987 to Haruna Segawa and Nakayiza Jalia in Kalungu district, central Uganda, Haruna is among the youngest city tycoons below age 40 in the country with an estimated networth of USD 420m.

Through his flourishing multi-million dollar company known as Haruna Enterprises (U) Limited, his aim is to improve the livelihood of Ugandans and put smiles on their faces through instituting convenient services which have revolutionized the way they go about their daily operations, a crucial step in driving socio-economic transformation.

Haruna Enterprises (U) Ltd is one of Uganda’s most diversified business enterprises with a hard – earned reputation for excellent business practices and products’ quality with its operational headquarters in the bustling metropolis of Wandegeya, south Kampala.

It aims to transform Kampala into a modern city that fits international standards and one of the most prosperous on continental Africa through erecting magnificent high rise structures, real estate and other business dealings.

The company has exclusively developed commercial properties.

In 2011, Haruna Enterprises (U) Ltd was incorporated and soon became a leader in the dramatic transition of the area in Kampala stretching from a tiny suburb of Wandegeya Kubiri to a major resort destination of Ntinda.

Mr. Sentongo has carefully crafted and created a complex ecosystem in which many of his establishments and the community in which they are situated predate on each other, for instance;

His high rise magnificent buildings house numerous corporate offices which offer numerous services on facilities which include a 200-square-feet corporate headquarters in Wandegeya.

This state-of-the-art headquarters provides evidence of the commitment to remain sensitive to the natural surroundings and protect the mature oaks already established on the property.

Other facilities include a branch office in Ntinda providing property management. These offices are strategically positioned to accommodate area development to serve city dwellers with convenience. Haruna recently acquired land in Nakasero (USD. 2m) Munyonyo (USD. 2m), Kisenyi (USD. 3m) and a house in Nakivubo valued at USD. 25m.

Besides, Haruna Shopping Mall is located along old Kira road on Plot 1724 Block 216, Ntinda Buye. It houses Leading telecom outlets, leading beauty salons and spurs, accessories shops, boutiques, cosmetics shops, an up-to-the-minute food court and cafes, first offices, a mega 3D & 5D cinema hall, gymnastics, saunas, steam baths and a Mosque for periodical prayers to God, among others.

At the same time, the company also envelopes Haruna Towers which is located at Plot 956 bombo road Wandegeya Kubiri and is opportunely located for even after-hours operations.

Thus Haruna enterprises serve the needs of all customers in the region, and Uganda at Large, since they house the regional offices of UMEME, national offices of The Hunger Project Uganda and Global Institute of Information and Technology among others.

Creating more jobs for residents and extinguishing poverty

Through his entrepreneurial spectrum, Sentongo has taken important steps in the right direction to do way with the challenge of unemployment, which gives government sleepless nights.

Simply summarized, Haruna Enterprises is an umbrella company for a family of the state-of-the art infrastructure, including houses, flats, apartments, commercial retail and office buildings, transport trucks fleet and garment trade.

The company also deals in matters relating to real estate purchase, leasing and maintenance with competent staff to efficiently and effectively manage all these properties.

With a workforce of more than 2000 employees cutting across various disciplines and professions, Haruna Enterprises remains one of the leading employers of human capital in the private sector in the country.

Hence his efforts are in tandem with Uganda’s National Development Plan III and vision 2040, which is to extinguish poverty and improve general living standards of the population.

It should be noted that since inception, the company has experienced phenomenal growth on account of quality of its goods and services, its focus on cost leadership and efficiency of its human capital.

Today, Haruna Enterprisers is a multi-billion Uganda company poised to reach new heights, in every endeavor.

Haruna Enterprises shares the national concern on issues relating health, safety and environmental, which works towards greening and the strategic goal of a smart city.

Thus, the once upon a time informal settlements in Wandegeya, Kisenyi and others which were congested with inadequate housing facilities, unpleasant and dilapidated structures without basic services such as clean water, sanitation, waste collection, health facilities have been turned into modern flourishing trading hubs, the likes of which resemble those in modern cities of the world.