Kampala, Uganda – The Uganda Development Bank (UDB) is set to host the first-ever Uganda Development Finance Summit on September 1-2, 2025, at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Kampala.

Under the theme “Transforming Africa through National Development Finance Architecture,” the event aims to redefine financing strategies for sustainable growth across the continent, addressing challenges like debt burdens, limited resource mobilization, and opportunities in agriculture, technology, and services.

The summit will convene over 400 leaders, including African Heads of State, Central Bank Governors, CEOs of National Development Banks (NDBs), Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), and private sector innovators. Key objectives include sharing best practices from successful NDBs, analyzing global economic trends, fostering partnerships, and designing resilience frameworks amid shifting trade dynamics.

Discussions will cover topics such as “Industries without smokestacks” to tackle Africa’s youth crisis, blended finance models, industrial policy, and making every investment count for development.

Prominent speakers include renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs from Columbia University, Arshad Rab of the European Organisation for Sustainable Development, Uganda’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Hon. Monica Musenero, TDB Group President Admassu Tadesse, UDB Managing Director Patricia Ojangole, and Africa Finance Corporation’s Chief Economist Rita Babihuga-Nsanze. Additional panelists like Kenneth Kariisa and Amos Wekesa will explore youth empowerment and trade strategies.

On social media, UDB’s official X handle (@UDB_Official) has been abuzz with promotional videos, launch highlights, and calls to follow live updates using hashtags #UDFSummit2025 and #InspiringDevelopment.

The bank encourages virtual participation, emphasizing collaboration to unlock Africa’s potential. This landmark event, launched in July, positions Uganda as a hub for innovative development finance solutions, promising to influence policies and partnerships for a resilient African economy.