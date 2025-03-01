In 2020, Uganda Tourism Board CEO Lilly Ajarova led a team of hikers to the Margherita Peak, the highest point of Mt Rwenzori.

The seven-day fact finding hike was not the first that Dr Ajarova had undertaken. Nor was it the last.

During the course of her six years at the helm of UTB, Dr Ajarova’s love for the Mountains of the Moon would see her visit it severally, that a water fall on one of the trails is named in her honour.

Now in a bid to inspire a renewed sense of responsibility for Uganda’s natural treasures, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Dr Ajarova launched her book, ‘Echoes from Mountains of the Moon: ‘A story of Resilience, Adventure & Purpose’.

“This memoir serves as a testament to the beauty, cultural heritage, and ecological importance of the Rwenzori Mountains – one of the most iconic landmarks in Uganda and a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” the renowned tourism product developer, said.

The book takes readers on an intimate journey through the peaks and valleys of the Rwenzoris, illuminating the challenges facing this fragile ecosystem.

As Dr. Ajarova, who takes on a new role as Senior Presidential Advisor on Tourism, recounts her personal trek to the majestic Margherita Peak, 5,109 metres above sea level and brings attention to critical themes

of conservation, cultural preservation, and the urgent need to protect this unique alpine environment from the effects of climate change and human activity.

The Rwenzori Mountains are home to an array of endemic flora and fauna, many of which are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

From the elusive three-horned chameleons to the giant lobelias, the memoir highlights the delicate balance that sustains life in this region.

Through her vivid storytelling, Dr. Ajarova underscores the need for collaborative efforts in conservation, including the role of local communities, the Uganda Wildlife Authority and partners such as the United Nations Development Programme.

The book also pays homage to the rich cultural history surrounding the Rwenzoris.

From ancient legends like that of Kitasamba, the revered guardian spirit of the mountain, to the contributions of unsung heroes including the late Zedekia Bagheni, a guide whose knowledge of the terrain spanned decades. “Mountains of the Moon is a tribute to the people whose lives are intertwined with this extraordinary landscape,” she says, while inviting readers not just to explore the beauty of the Rwenzoris but to take an active role in their preservation. The memoir is both a personal account and a rallying cry for sustainable tourism, urging adventurers, policymakers, and stakeholders to invest in the long-term protection of this vital ecosystem. Also, Dr. Ajarova’s memoir is more than a story – it is a road map for anyone passionate about environmental stewardship and cultural heritage, according to Agnes Namale, Dr Ajarova’s personal secretary. “Whether you are a seasoned mountaineer or a lover of nature and history, this book offers a unique lens into the Rwenzoris’ unparalleled beauty and significance,” she says. The e’book is now available on Amazon while the hard copy goes for Shs100, 000.