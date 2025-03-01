The Lango Paramount Chief HRH Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune has issued a heartfelt message to the Muslim and Christian communities, extending his warmest wishes as they commence their respective fasting seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

In his message, Eng Okune urged the faithful to be exemplary in their observance and to guide young people to embrace these sacred practices, which are essential for fostering holistic individuals and a harmonious society.

As the people of Lango embark on this period of fasting and reflection, Dr. Okune’s message serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity, compassion, and collective action in overcoming the challenges that lie ahead.

Embracing the values of tolerance and coexistence, the Lango Paramount Chief Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune has urged the people of Lango to harness the rare convergence of Ramadan and Lent.

Eng Dr. Okune, also known as Won Nyaci Me Lango, pointed out that this convergence of fasting periods serves as an important touching reminder of the shared humanity that transcends sectarian divisions.

He called upon the people of Lango to approach this moment with awe, humility, and a renewed commitment to combating the number one enemy: poverty

He has encouraged the believers to reflect on the shared values and norms of these sacred periods fostering spiritual growth, unity, and communal harmony.

Quoting the former UN Secretary General Kofi Anan (1938-2018) who once said, “…we may have different religious, different languages, different colored skin but we all belong to a human race…”, to caution the people of Lango against focusing more on trivial differences when they have a lot in common.

As the Muslim community embarks on their fasting period amidst the scorching heat, starting on 1st march and their Christian counterparts prepare to begin the Lenten season on 5th March, the Won Nyaci delivers words of counsel.

He notes that the sweltering heat should not be viewed as an obstacle but rather as a transformative tool in the spiritual journey.

With apparent reference to the Book of Proverbs 17:3 which is paraphrased “..pure gold is put in the fire or furnace, and human character is tested by trials”, Eng Okune says genuine believers(Muslims and Christians) must undergo trials to emerge stronger and more resilient.

He has also encouraged both Muslims and Christians to reframe their perspectives on the challenges posed by the heat, seeing them instead as opportunities for spiritual growth and refinement.

Eng Dr Odongo Okune who was officially sworn in on Wednesday 5th February, 2025 at the Lira High Court also used the occasion to sound a cautionary note reminding the people of Lango that the current heatwave is a consequence of humanity’s failure to steward the environment in accordance with God’s will.

He lamented that reckless human activities such as rampant deforestation, wetland encroachment, and unsustainable agricultural practices have led to devastating climate change.

Eng. Dr Odongo Okune stressed the urgent need for a mindset change, advocating for a more environmentally conscious approach.

He urged the people of Lango to adopt eco-friendly habits, preserve natural resources, and protect the ecosystem, thereby mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for posterity

Okune has also asked believers to reflect on their faith in daily lives beyond just the observance of fasting periods. The fasting period also coincides with heightened political activity in Lango ahead of the much-anticipated 2026 general elections.

“…do not allow politics to be a source of conflict, rather all players should conduct their consultations and campaigns with mutual respect avoiding insults and abuses…”, he appealed.

What You Need To Know:

Lent and Ramadan are two of the world’s most important religious observances, observed by millions of people worldwide. While both practices involve fasting, they differ in several aspects, including their timing, purpose, and practices.

Lent is a 40-day period of fasting, reflection, and preparation for Easter in the Christian calendar. It begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Thursday.

Christians observe Lent to reflect on their faith and relationship with God, seeking forgiveness for sins. It is also to prepare for the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

Traditionally, Christians fast, pray, and give alms(charity)during Lent.

The timing of Lent is calculated based on the spring equinox, which falls between 19-22 March.

On the other hand, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a sacred period of fasting for Muslims. It lasts 29-30 days, depending on the lunar calendar.

Muslims observe Ramadan to develop self-control and discipline, focus on prayers, charity, and good deeds. It is also to commemorate the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammed.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink. They also engage in increased prayer, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity.

Why the Coincidence?

According to experts, the coincidence of Lent and Ramadan is due to the differences in the Christian and Islamic calendars.

The Christian calendar is a solar calendar based on the earth’s orbit around the sun.

The date of Easter, which marks the end of Lent, is determined by the lunar calendar, but it is also tied to the solar calendar.

As a result, the dates of Lent and Easter vary slightly from year to year.

The Islamic calendar, on the other hand, is a purely lunar calendar. It is based on the cycles of the moon, with each month beginning on the new moon.

Experts say that because the Islamic calendar is shorter than the solar calendar (by about 11 days), the dates of Ramadan and other Islamic holidays appear to shift each year on the Christian calendar.

This year, due to the lunar calendar’s shorter cycle, Ramadan has coincided with Lent. This overlap is not unprecedented, but it’s not a common occurrence either.

As the holy months of Ramadan and Lent commence, we at Watchdog Uganda join the Lango Paramount Chief HRH Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune and people of goodwill worldwide in wishing Muslims and Christians a blessed and reflective period.

May these sacred days of fasting, prayer, and contemplation bring individual and communities closer to their faith, foster greater understanding, and inspire collective growth and renewal.