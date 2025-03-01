Earlier today, In the afternoon hours of Reykjavik, which is the Capital city of Iceland, A group of students came up in protest against the not only humiliating but unfair conversation that happened in the Oval offices that’s happened between the Ukrainian president Zelensky and U.S just elected Donald Trump. The issue that really is at debate here is that why does peace have a price tag on it like the Ukrainians Orchestrate it themselves?

In the video President Zelensky explain issues lack the lack of a ceasefire, lack of exchange of prisoners of war with Russia and lack of diplomacy as the main catalysts of the insurgency that is happening in Ukraine. He is then replied by the US that they are willing to offer a diplomatic situation that will end the war with Russia but in exchange they have a deal that is on the table for him to take it or leave it. President Trump is heard explaining that Ukraine is low in soldiers.

The U.S. could have made money from mining rare earth minerals in the war-torn nation if the two leaders had signed a historic deal on Friday to establish a joint investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Ukraine was willing to contribute half of its future oil, gas, and mineral earnings to the fund. It looks like that agreement is dead now. A scheduled press conference with the two leaders was canceled, and Zelensky was instructed to depart the White House early.

It’s a serious blow to Ukraine. In order to maintain Trump’s interest in supporting Ukraine’s defense while facilitating a peace process between Putin and Zelensky, Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, and others mediated the investment agreement.

Additionally, Mr. Trump stated that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would honor a peace agreement reached with Ukraine and implied that the minerals agreement by itself may prevent further Russian aggression.

As the US president accused Kyiv of “gambling with World War Three,” he and JD Vance yelled over Mr. Zelensky in the Oval Office.

World Leaders have mixed reactions on what transpired and their reactions were highlighted in the article below published by Daily Monitor.

