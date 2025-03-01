President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged residents of Ntungamo District to abandon wetland cultivation, which he identified as a significant contributor to drought.

According to the President, the residents should respect environmental laws by vacating wetlands.

“We are coming up with a plan for water pumps and solar power, but I ask the people of this area to leave the wetlands,” he said.

The President who was in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, made the remarks today while conducting an assessment of the Parish Development Model (PDM) where he visited the enterprise of Mrs. Molly Orikiriza, a beneficiary of the initiative.

The visit took place at Nyanga II, Kyobwe Ward, Rwentobo, Rwahi Town Council, Ntungamo District.

The President assured residents that the issue of water scarcity would be addressed through irrigation.

“We have started an irrigation project here in Bushenyi, and we are planning to roll it out in other parts of the country. We are doing irrigation on banana plantations, and the results are clear,” he noted.

He further highlighted the success of Dr. Florence Muranga, a farmer from Bushenyi, who harvests 53 tonnes of bananas from one acre annually , a stark contrast to the 5 tonnes harvested by ordinary farmers in the district.

“This shows what irrigation can do. We must move away from relying on rain-fed agriculture,” he emphasized.

To further support farmers, President Museveni announced plans to introduce water pumps and solar-powered irrigation systems to ensure consistent water supply for farming.

President Museveni also commended the people of Ntungamo for embracing PDM, urging them to continue using the initiative to boost household incomes.

“I want to thank you for waking up and embracing the Parish Development Model. This program is key in helping our people join the money economy,” the President said.

On her part, Maama Janet encouraged local church leaders to emphasize the importance of loving God, paying tithes, and supporting the PDM initiative.

She highlighted how the program has helped families become more responsible and work together, stressing that such values form the foundation of strong homes.

Mrs.Orikiriza , a shining example of PDM success, shared her journey of transformation to the President.

In October 2023, she received Shs995,000 PDM fund, which she topped with Shs5000 to make Shs1 million to start a poultry business.

Initially, she bought 100 chickens, and after raising them for one and a half months, she sold them at a profit of Shs900,000. However, facing challenges in poultry farming, Mrs. Orikiriza shifted to onion planting, investing her remaining funds into 3 kilograms of onion seedlings.

She took a loan of Shs2.5 million from a local SACCO, which she used for weeding, spraying, and labor costs. Upon harvest, she sold 45 sacks of onions for Shs 10.8 million, repaid the loan, and was left with a profit of Shs6.74 million. With these proceeds, she was able to complete her house and pay her children’s school fees.

Mrs. Orikiriza reinvested part of her money into a new batch of poultry, purchasing 300 chickens and 1.5 kilograms of onion seedlings, which are yet to be harvested. Despite challenges with chicken mortality, she has sold 100 of them at Shs10,000 each getting Shs 1 million ,and as of now she has 175 chickens and she is optimistic about her future.

Mrs. Orikiriza also thanked President Museveni for the PDM initiative, which has significantly improved her life and supported her in educating her nine children.

“I didn’t know that uneducated people could ever access government money, “she remarked.

Presidential Support for Local Farmers:

In recognition of Mrs. Orikiriza’s success, President Museveni provided an additional Shs5 million to expand her onion farming and Shs10 million to purchase a tukutuku (motorbike) to aid in transportation.

Other PDM beneficiaries in the area also received support, with each of the ten beneficiaries receiving Shs1 million.

Further, the President pledged to provide 300 iron sheets, cement, and Shs50 million to aid in finishing construction of a church in the area, emphasizing his commitment to improving the community’s infrastructure.

The PDM is a government initiative designed to uplift rural households by moving them from subsistence farming into a cash economy. It aims to enhance income levels, create employment opportunities, and improve the standard of living for rural families.

The event was attended by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Members of Parliament, among others.