UPDF Boosts Counterterrorism Efforts with 186 New Warfare Trainees

Presiding over the ceremony, Colonel Paul Muwonge, the Mountain Division Deputy Commander, congratulated the soldiers on completing their rigorous 16-week training, emphasising the significance of their newly acquired skills in the fight against terrorism.

“The skills you have acquired will be crucial in combating terrorism,” said Col Muwonge.

He urged the soldiers to safeguard their health by avoiding HIV/AIDS so they could serve their country effectively.

During the function, Col Muwonge reassured the community about the security situation describing it as calm and stable and equally assured them that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists had been pushed far from Uganda’s borders.

Lt Col Kiyengo, the Commandant of the Warfare Training School, emphasised that the graduates were equipped with essential combat skills, including marksmanship, mapping, and physical endurance.

“The soldiers are not only physically fit but also mentally alert and ideologically upright, ready for major operations,” said Lt Col Kiyengo.

During the event, outstanding trainees were recognized for their exceptional performance. Lt Francis F Etoku received an award for best leadership, Pte Alwoc Gloria was named best female trainee, Pte Omwony Robert was awarded best in the field, and Pte Oyo Francis emerged as the best overall trainee.

The ceremony was attended by senior army officers, junior officers, and local leaders including the Mayor of Karugutu Town Council, Mr. Mate Raphael, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Ntoroko District, well-wishers, and members of the public.