Haruna Sentongo, a successful Ugandan entrepreneur known for his real estate ventures and diverse business portfolio, offers valuable lessons for the country’s youth, who make up a large portion of the population and often dream of financial success. His journey from modest beginnings to a prominent businessman provides practical insights for young Ugandans looking to build a better future. Here’s what they can learn:

Begin with What You Have : Sentongo started with a small sum—300,000 Ugandan shillings—selling handbags. He didn’t wait for perfect conditions or large capital. This shows youth that small steps with limited resources can kickstart a journey to success if you’re resourceful and committed.

Master Money Management : Sentongo stresses saving profits and using loans strategically, rather than spending recklessly. In a society where flashy lifestyles can be idolized, this lesson in financial discipline is crucial for youth aiming for sustainable wealth.

Embrace Hard Work : His progression from trading handbags to importing goods and eventually dominating real estate wasn’t easy or quick. It took years of effort and grit. Ugandan youth can take away the importance of persistence and dedication, even when results aren’t immediate.

Spot Local Opportunities : He turned overlooked areas like Kisenyi into profitable hubs by building properties like Haruna Towers. This teaches young Ugandans to look at their surroundings with fresh eyes—whether it’s urban gaps or rural needs—and turn challenges into opportunities.

Branch Out : Sentongo didn’t stop at real estate; he ventured into entertainment, consumer goods, and more. Diversifying income sources reduces risk and boosts resilience, a strategy youth can adopt by exploring multiple skills or side hustles.

Give Back Strategically : During tough times like the COVID-19 lockdown, he waived rent for tenants, earning loyalty and goodwill. This shows that supporting others isn’t just noble—it’s smart business. Youth can build stronger networks by lifting those around them.

Experience Over Degrees : While educated, Sentongo’s wealth came from practical know-how, not just classroom learning. For youth who may lack formal qualifications, this is a reminder that hands-on skills and street-smarts can pave the way to success.

Risk Wisely : Taking loans to fund big projects like towers was a gamble that worked because it was calculated. Ugandan youth can learn to weigh risks carefully and act boldly when the timing’s right.