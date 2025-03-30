A daring Sunday midnight escape from the well-guarded CPS Jinja in the middle of Jinja City has left authorities stunned and residents reeling.

Nearly a dozen suspects, described as “hardcore,” managed to break free, allegedly using deception to distract guards who were more focused on their WhatsApp and TikTok conversations

After about 10 hours of internal consultations, the Uganda Police Force (UPF)then issued a statement concerning the embarrassing escape of 10 suspects on capital offences from the well-guarded CPS Jinja situated in the middle of Jinja City.

The tables have turned, and the hunter has become the hunted and in a shocking twist, the Kiira Regional Police Publicist SP James Mubi now says, 12 police officers have found themselves on the other side of the law, charged and detained following the daring escape of 10 suspects from Jinja Central Police Station

“…out of the 10 escapees, one has been rearrested during a coordinated law enforcement operation conducted immediately after the escape of the suspects during the wee hours of Sunday 30th March, 2025…”, reads a brief press statement.

In the statement released a few minutes to mid-day, SP Mubi says security protocol at CPS Jinja Central is under serious review to proactively prevent similar incidents in the future.

He also says the Kiira Regional Police Command under SSP Charles Nsaba (RPC) has commenced full-scale investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape of ten suspects.

Interestingly, the police have downplayed the severity of the charges against the escapees, claiming they faced minor offenses like affray and public nuisance.

However, independent sources suggest that the suspects were actually arrested on capital offences, including murder, aggravated robbery, defilement, and rape.

This move is apparently aimed at stopping the media (local radio stations and social media platforms) from being alarmist in their reportage and discussions, thereby causing unnecessary anxiety, fear, and panic among the general public.

According to reports from credible independent sources, the 10 described as ‘hardcore,’ were arrested on capital offences, including murder, aggravated robbery, defilement, and rape.

Just as top-tier football clubs can fall victim to shocking upsets by lower-ranked opponents, the Kiira Regional Command’s notable strides in community policing have been marred by an unexpected breach – the daring Sunday night escape by suspects from Jinja Central Police Station.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that even the most accomplished teams, or in this case, police commands, can experience off days, and that complacency can lead to unforeseen setbacks, as was the case when the ‘underdog’ suspects caught the police off guard, exposing vulnerabilities in the system.

For the Kiira Regional Police Command and CPS Jinja, in particular, it is back to the drawing board to reassess their security protocols, identify vulnerabilities, and implement corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In police circles, a coordinated law enforcement operation refers to a planned and coordinated effort between different law enforcement agencies, units, or teams to achieve a specific goal or objective.

This can include joint investigations, simultaneous raids, surveillance operations, pursuit and apprehension, and intelligence sharing.

In the context of the article, the coordinated law enforcement operation refers to the joint effort between different agencies and units to recapture the escaped suspects.

The issue has stolen spotlight away from Iddi celebrations marking the end of fast period (Ramadan)that could have been the talk of the town.

In Uganda, the standards for police cells and keeping suspects in custody are guided by a number of laws and policies notably the 1995 Constitution where Article 23 provides for the protection of individuals from arbitrary arrest and detention.

The Police Act 2006 regulates the operations of the UPF, including the management of police cells.

The Uganda Prisons Act 2006, although primarily focused on prisons, this Act also provides guidelines for the treatment of detainees in police custody.

The UPF Standing orders provide for police operations, including the management of police cells and the treatment of detainees.

The UPF Human Rights Policy outlines the police force’s commitment to upholding human rights, including the rights of detainees.

These national laws, policies, and guidelines, along with international human rights instruments, provide a framework for ensuring that police cells in the country prioritize the safety, dignity, and human rights of detainees.

Like they say, the law is a double-edged sword offering protection and punishment. The 10 suspects who think they have escaped justice should know that the law cuts both ways.

In Uganda, escaping from lawful custody is a criminal offence under several laws under the Penal Code Act. Section 224 provides that any person who, being in lawful custody, escapes, or attempts to escape from such custody commits a misdemeanour.

Section 225 (Aiding Escape) states that any person who aids or assists another person to escape from lawful custody commits a misdemeanour.

Section 43 of The Police Act says any person who is in police custody escapes or attempts to escape from such custody commits an offence.

The punishments for escaping from lawful custody in Uganda vary depending on the specific offence and the circumstances surrounding the escape.

However, one can be imprisoned for a term not exceeding five or seven years, and fines may also be imposed in addition to or instead of imprisonment.