Are you an O-Level graduate seeking a practical career path? Did you complete A-Levels but didn’t pursue university? Or are you a university graduate seeking to enhance your skills and boost your employability? Victoria University, Uganda’s leading private university, offers a range of UBTEB-accredited certificate programmes designed to equip you with the skills you need to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

These two-year programmes span diverse fields, providing critical skills training and practical knowledge essential for Uganda’s economic growth. They are tailored to meet the demands of employers, giving you a real advantage in your career.

“We recognize that many students’ futures are impacted by financial constraints or an overemphasis on grades rather than practical competencies,” says a University Official.

“These certificate programmes bridge that gap, providing essential vocational skills and pathways to further education.”

These programmes not only prepare students for immediate employment but also offer a stepping stone to diploma and degree courses at Victoria University. They are also ideal for university graduates seeking to enhance their skill sets and gain a competitive edge.

“We’re launching highly practical and hands-on UBTEB-accredited certificate programmes focused on skill development and practical knowledge, giving graduates the tools they need to succeed,” adds the university official.

A Range of Opportunities:

Victoria University offers a wide array of certificate programmes, including:

* National Certificate in Information and Communication Technology: Gain in-demand skills in IT support, networking, and software applications. Graduates can pursue careers as IT technicians, help desk support specialists, and network administrators.

* National Certificate in Cosmetology and Beauty Therapy: Develop your skills in hairstyling, makeup artistry, skincare, and nail technology. This program prepares you for careers in salons, spas, and the beauty industry.

* National Certificate in Procurement and Logistics Management: Learn the principles of procurement, supply chain management, and logistics. Graduates can find employment in procurement departments, logistics companies, and supply chain roles.

* National Certificate in Business Administration: Gain a foundational understanding of business principles, management, and operations. This program opens doors to entry-level positions in various industries.

* And many more! Victoria University also offers certificates in Accounting and Finance, Computer Repair and Maintenance, Hotel and Institutional Catering, Clearing and Forwarding, Journalism and Media Studies, Human Resource Management, Public Administration, Library and Information Science, Secretarial and Office Management, Social Work and Social Administration, Tourism and Hospitality, Records and Information Management, Guidance and Counselling, Marketing, Software Engineering, Science and Technology, Languages (Chinese & English), Fashion and Design, Early Childhood Education, and Agriculture.

Affordable and Accessible:

Each certificate course has an affordable tuition fee of UGX 550,000 per semester. There is also an application fee of UGX 50,000.

How to Apply:

Visit the Victoria University website at www.vu.ac.ug to apply online. You can also visit the admissions office in person on Jinja Road. Required documents typically include Academic Transcripts.

Success Story:

Annet Nakatono completed her certificate in computer repair and maintenance in 2024 and she’s already running her own workshop on Lumba Avenue. Many students like Nakatono have found these courses not only practical, offering skills for self-employment, but also flexible, allowing them to juggle work and study at the same time.

Victoria University is committed to fostering a supportive learning environment that prepares students for both the job market and further educational pursuits. These certificate programmes are a perfect match for anyone looking to upgrade academically and gain valuable skills for today’s competitive workforce.

Contact:

Victoria University Admissions Office