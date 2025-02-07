At the invitation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud paid a one-day official visit to Uganda on Friday, February 7th 2025.

He was accompanied by Somalia’s Minister of Defence and other government officials.

At State House Entebbe, President Museveni welcomed H.E Mohamud and commended the strong bilateral relations as well as the enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Recalling the discussion held at State Lodge, Nakasero during H.E Mohamud’s last official visit to Uganda on October 19th 2024, the two heads of State reviewed bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They further exchanged views on the security situation in Somalia and the region; underscoring the need to maintain peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa and the entire continent.

The leaders also paid tribute to the Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) to the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali Security Forces for the sacrifices made since 2007 in fighting against Al-Shabaab.

President Museveni commended H.E Mohamud, his government and the people of the Federal Republic of Somalia for the commitment, resilience and efforts made in stabilizing Somalia.

On his part, H.E Mohamud commended President Museveni, his government and the people of Uganda for the sacrifice and commitment to peace and security in Somalia since 2007.

He further appreciated the symbolic gesture of goodwill and warm hospitality accorded to him during the visit.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, the Minister of State for Veteran Affairs, Hon. Huda Oleru, Amb. Nathan Mugisha, Deputy Head of Uganda Mission in Somalia, Mr. Robert Mugimba, Uganda Embassy’s Counselor in Mogadishu, Lt Gen. Sam Okiding, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (D/CDF), among others.