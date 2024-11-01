The Permanent Secretary of Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, has been awarded the prestigious International Computer Driving License (ICDL) Africa Recognition Award for 2024. This honor, presented at the ICDL Africa Summit, celebrates Dr. Zawedde’s significant contributions to digital transformation in Uganda, underscoring her commitment to harnessing technology for sustainable social and economic development.

Dr. Zawedde has been a leading advocate for digital transformation throughout her career, championing technology as a critical force for change.

“Technology isn’t just about digital tools; it’s about transforming lives,” she stated, underscoring her mission to integrate digital solutions into public service sectors across Uganda.

Under her leadership, the Ministry of ICT has rolled out an expansive digital skills program targeting civil servants, with the goal of building a digitally proficient government workforce. Dr. Zawedde stressed the importance of this initiative, explaining, “For e-Government to succeed, our public servants must be digitally fluent.” Her efforts have led to higher adoption rates of digital platforms in various government departments, reducing operational costs through automation and improving overall service delivery.

Dr. Zawedde’s leadership has also spearheaded several milestones, including partnerships with global tech organizations for certification in digital skills, specialized programs to bridge the digital divide in rural communities, and the establishment of one-stop digital centers that make government services more accessible to citizens.

ICDL Africa’s Regional Director, Peter Maina, commended Dr. Zawedde’s work, stating, “Her commitment to digital transformation goes beyond infrastructure. She has demonstrated that technology, when properly leveraged, can drive social inclusion and economic empowerment.”

Looking to the future, Dr. Zawedde’s Ministry has set ambitious goals to expand Uganda’s digital landscape. Plans include strengthening internet infrastructure in remote areas, integrating digital literacy programs into the national education curriculum, and establishing innovation hubs across Uganda to foster an inclusive digital economy.

“Our vision is of a Uganda where every citizen, regardless of location or background, can access government services at their fingertips,” Dr. Zawedde affirmed.