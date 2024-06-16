Uganda youthful entrepreneur Haruna Sentongo has added another modern market to his growing profile of commercial properties in the heart of Kampala cit.

“The New “Haruna market Nakivubo” has been completed, please come get yourself business space, we delayed the Nakasero project, but we are heading there now,” posted Mr Sentongo on his X platform this month.

He added, “this building is downtown Nakivubo Kisenyi , not in Kololo, Nakasero but downtown, space booking are open and the building is complete,” he added a video of a magnificent building in the heart of Kampala’s busiest area.

The call for businesspeople to book space at this new shopping mall, is a quick reminder of the changing face of Downtown Kampala, especially with the completion of Nakivubo War Stadium by Haruna’s brother, Ham Kiggundu.

Life has returned to Downtown Kampala and the busy center is hub for most human traffic of sellers and buyers of different goods.

Haruna Enterprises has a number of commercial buildings in the areas of Kisenti, Nakasero, Ntinda and Wandegeya among others.

“Get yourself involved with haruna enterprises and locate your business in your names with us in downtown, uptown, kisenyi 1 or kisenyi 2, or even with our newly built haruna market nakivubo in kisenyi or in the suburbs like nakasero l, ntinda, or wandegeya call 0779526259”.

Who is Haruna Sentongo?

Watchdog Uganda website has profiled this businessman before.

Haruna Sentongo is a Ugandan Entrepreneur, real estate dealer, philanthropist and founder of Haruna Enterprises, a corporate company based in the capital Kampala.

Born on August 30th, 1987 to businessman Haruna Segawa and Nakayiza Jalia in Kalungu district, central Uganda, Haruna is among the youngest city tycoons in the country with an estimated networth of USD 420m.

His wealth started from thin, but soon graduated into thick. In 2003, he is said to have started a small retail shop, dealing in female handbags imported from China, with just Shs. 300,000 which he managed to raise with the help of his father.

His networth further increased in 2005, when he formally started dealing in home and offices furniture using a distribution store in Kampala as his main base.

Using the profits he obtained, he decided to venture into garments in 2007, by importing ladies’ clothes from Southeast Asia, which he distributed throughout most of central Uganda.

In 2011, he constructed Haruna Towers after incorporating his Haruna Enterprises limited, with the help of loans from different Ugandan financial institutions.

This generated him more capital inflows, which enabled him to buy large chunks of land, which he used further to enrich himself by developing more Markets, and constructing more shopping malls.

Asides his massive wealth, Haruna is also into Philanthropy. In July 2020, he exempted about 500 of his tenants from paying rent at his Segawa market in Mengo, citing the adverse effects of Covid-19 inspired lockdown.

In October the same year, he put smiles on the faces of his tenants at Haruna Mall in Ntinda, by exempting them from paying six months’ rent due to similar reasons, which helped to stablize their businesses.

Currently, he owns 17 building blocks and produce markets in the city centre.

He also owns several plots of land downtown worth billions of shillings.

His first property was in the suburbs of Wandegeya, where he was told he would never make it because then that place was considered a slum and not worth investing in but nevertheless, he constructed his prime property Haruna towers Wandegeya.

He later moved to Ntinda, where he constructed a building named Haruna towers Ntinda which stands tall in town and none challenges its beauty.

He is also constructing a new building in Nakaseero of 16 floors which is projected to change the skyline of Kampala. Apart from real state, Haruna is a versatile entrepreneur who deals in other businesses such as food sales and motor spare parts.

Haruna also owns a processing bottled Mineral water company, Skin Care Products, and a range of Household consumables which include hand sanitizers, laundry and toilet soap, candles, confectionaries among others with factories located in Nsangi, Wakiso district of Central Uganda.

He also owns and operates cinema halls, including a 7D, 5D and 3D cinema theatres situated in Ntinda. In addition to all these, he has a multitude of gyms and other fitness centres in the capital Kampala.

He has personally pioneered business community in Kisenyi, and promoted development of several Ugandans by giving out space for business for free, for several start-ups in a promise to grow together with his clients.