At the gates of the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja, excitement was palpable as delegates filed in for the National E-Mobility Expo 2025.

The two-day event opened with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Uganda’s flagship EV manufacturing hub, a moment that underscored how far the country has traveled on its journey to electrify mobility and industrialize through innovation.

From the buzz of test rides on gleaming electric buses and motorcycles to immersive tech showcases and panel discussions, the expo was more than a display of cutting-edge technology—it was a statement of intent. Uganda is not only embracing clean mobility but positioning itself as a continental leader in the transition to a green economy.

Officially opening the event, Florence Nambozo Wamala, Minister for Karamoja Affairs, captured the spirit of the moment: “Together, we drive toward a greener, more prosperous future for Uganda and Africa.” Her words resonated across a plant transformed into a marketplace of ideas, deals, and solutions aimed at redefining Africa’s transportation landscape.

Themed “Powering Innovation, Accelerating Industrialization, and Shaping Africa’s Green Future,” the expo brought together policymakers, financiers, innovators, and the public. Organizers say it is more than an exhibition—it is a crucible for collaboration designed to accelerate Uganda’s transition from a consumer of imported technologies to a net source of e-mobility solutions.

Hon. Monica Musenero Masanza, Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI-OP), challenged delegates to rethink conventional approaches. “Re-invent the wheel, especially if the current one is not in the direction of innovation and economic transformation. Uganda is accelerating e-mobility with strong investments, local production and progressive policies,” she said.

Reflecting on her personal journey, she added: “I was born with a natural trait of rebellion and part of it is to challenge the status quo, to question everything. If the wheel doesn’t work in your favor why not reinvent it for what works for you? This is exactly why science is here.”

Her remarks echoed the bold vision of the expo—pushing Uganda to innovate on its own terms, guided by domestic priorities and Africa’s industrial ambitions.

This year’s expo built on the momentum of the inaugural 2024 edition, scaling up both ambition and participation. Hosted by Kiira Motors Corporation in partnership with STI-OP, the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC), and the Presidential CEO Forum (PCF), the event combined showmanship with strategy.

A highlight was the dedicated “Deal Room,” a space curated to translate dialogue into action. Here, partnerships were forged and investments discussed, ensuring that the future of e-mobility in Uganda and beyond is not just conceptual but commercially viable.

Panel discussions on financing models, infrastructure roll-out, and regional integration underscored the belief that e-mobility is not merely about vehicles—it is about creating ecosystems of innovation and industrial growth.

Officials noted that the National E-Mobility Expo is a cornerstone of Uganda’s National E-Mobility Strategy and a testament to the visionary leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The president has consistently framed e-mobility as a driver of industrialization and a way to cut dependence on imported fossil fuels, while also aligning with global climate commitments.

As the expo drew to a close, one message rang clear: Uganda is steering confidently into the future, determined to harness the electric revolution not only for environmental gains but also as a catalyst for industrialization, innovation, and economic transformation.

The Kiira Vehicle Plant may have been the stage, but the vision extends far beyond its gates—to the roads of Uganda, the highways of Africa, and the very future of how the continent moves.