In a monumental stride towards a greener future, SafeBoda Uganda has officially unveiled its EV Tier within the SafeBoda App.

This groundbreaking initiative signals a transformative shift towards e-mobility and sustainability in Uganda’s transportation sector, cementing SafeBoda’s position as a pioneer in sustainable urban mobility solutions.

Rob Sanford, CEO of SafeBoda, articulated the company’s vision for a more sustainable transport ecosystem, stating, “At SafeBoda, we are committed to driving positive change in Uganda’s transport landscape. The EV Tier initiative represents our dedication to promoting e-mobility and combating climate change.”

Sanford emphasized the transformative potential of the EV Tier in empowering Electric Boda riders and fostering environmental consciousness among passengers. He added, “By empowering EV Boda riders, we are not only offering sustainable transportation options but also creating opportunities for social and economic development.”

SafeBoda’s strategic partnerships with leading EV manufacturers ensure riders have access to a diverse range of electric vehicles. The company is also providing comprehensive support, including maintenance guidance and access to charging station locations, to facilitate a seamless transition to e-mobility for its rider community.

Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, lauded SafeBoda for its innovative approach to promoting e-mobility and sustainability.

She remarked, “The EV Tier initiative is a significant step towards realizing Uganda’s vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Initiatives like these are crucial in advancing our efforts towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.”

Christian Mayeku Wamambe, Vice President of Payments & Driver Wellbeing at SafeBoda, underscored the economic benefits of the Electric Boda Tier for riders.

He stated, “The launch of the tier is a strategy to protect and increase driver incomes. Fuel prices nearly doubled in 2022 and have not come down significantly since then. The EV tier allows drivers to switch to electric bodas and increase their incomes by having access to SafeBoda customers.”

Wamambe highlighted the substantial cost savings associated with electric bodas, noting that drivers can save more than 30% on fuel costs while offering clients a more affordable transportation option.

SafeBoda executives have urged all electric boda riders to embrace the EV Tier and its potential to drive positive change. Through this pioneering initiative, SafeBoda is not only reshaping Uganda’s transportation landscape but also leading the charge towards a sustainable future for all.