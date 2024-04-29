In a concerted effort to bolster compliance with tax regulations and streamline revenue collection, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has issued a fervent appeal to traders already registered on the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solutions (EFRIS) platform to champion its adoption among their peers.

This clarion call comes amid lingering skepticism within segments of the business community, who perceive EFRIS as an onerous form of taxation.

EFRIS, a cutting-edge digital tax administration system introduced by URA, is designed to meticulously monitor transactions in VATable businesses, thereby curbing revenue leakage and enhancing fiscal transparency.

While larger taxpayers have seamlessly integrated the system into their operations since its inception in 2021, its uptake among smaller enterprises has encountered notable resistance, culminating in a nationwide business shutdown from April 16th to 19th, 2024.

Presidential intervention subsequently mitigated penalties for non-compliance, providing a temporary reprieve until May 7th, 2024.

Addressing an esteemed gathering at the 7th annual URA Bankers’ conference, John Musinguzi, the Commissioner General of URA, underscored the pivotal role of early adopters in elucidating the manifold benefits of EFRIS to hesitant traders.

His sentiments resonated with a sense of urgency, emphasizing the imperative of embracing technological innovations to fortify Uganda’s fiscal ecosystem.

“As we endeavor to roll out these transformative technology initiatives, challenges are inevitable, some of which we acknowledge as system glitches. However, the crux of the matter lies in fostering a paradigm shift towards novel methodologies,” remarked Musinguzi, his tone exuding a blend of determination and optimism.

Delving deeper into the potential advantages of EFRIS adoption, Musinguzi articulated a vision of streamlined business operations, simplified taxation processes, and equitable assessments.

His words reverberated with conviction, encapsulating URA’s unwavering commitment to fostering a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth.

The conference, meticulously organized under the theme “Financial Technology Trends and Financial Inclusion for Enhanced Tax Compliance and Transformation of Uganda’s Economy,” served as a crucible of insights and dialogues. Fabian Kasi, the erudite Managing Director of Centenary Bank, delivered a captivating keynote address, elucidating the transformative impact of financial technologies on Uganda’s socio-economic landscape.

“Financial technologies have emerged as potent catalysts for driving financial inclusion and catalyzing tax compliance,” asserted Kasi, his words resonating with the depth of his experience in the banking sector. His address navigated through the labyrinth of statistics and trends, offering a panoramic view of Uganda’s evolving financial ecosystem.

Drawing from empirical evidence and anecdotal observations, Kasi underscored the profound implications of technological advancements in bridging the chasm between traditional banking services and the unbanked populace. His insights painted a vivid picture of a nation in flux, where innovation and inclusivity converge to sculpt a more equitable future.

As Uganda traverses the nexus of technological innovation and fiscal reform, stakeholders remain poised at the precipice of change, grappling with challenges while striving for greater inclusivity and efficiency in the nation’s economic landscape.