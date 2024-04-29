The people of Bunyole and Tororo are crestfallen following the news of the passing of veteran educationist and opinion leader, Hajji Bashir Wandera Muluga which occured on Sunday, 28, April. The deceased is the father to Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner, also former Butaleja NRM Chairman and Tororo Progressive Secondary School proprietor, Hajji Muluga Imran.

Muluga Imran is also the Chairperson of Tororo Muslim district for the last fifteen years.

According to a source in the family, the deceased succumbed to high blood pressure which had kept him grounded for eight years at his home in Buhabeba, Butaleja.

Hajji Bashir Muluga was born in 1945 at Bukabeba, in Bunyole, which was part of Tororo district at the time. He graduated from Kibuli Primary Teachers’ College as a young Muslim Graduate, joining the very first crop of educated muslims for the highly illiterate Bunyole community the time..

Having done School Practice at Nabuyonga Primary School – Mbale, Muluga was posted to Wansimba Primary School in the same district in 1966 as a Teacher. The following year, he was elevated to Head teacher and sent to Buseesa Primary School in Iganga before he was transfered to Maundo Primary School in the same district.

He was later to take up a new position of Transport Manager with the Associated Match industries Jinja ( AMCO) before becoming the Sales Manager with the same AMCO – Jinja, a job he lost after the overthrow of General Idi Amin Dada.

Hajj Bashir Muluga then took up leadership positions back home as the Local Council 1 and later Local Council 2 Chairman Bubalya Parish, Buhabeba Village.

With the National Resistance Movement government policy of reviving the in-service teacher program, Hajj Bashir together with his colleagues Nditta Nasib went back to school to pursue the Grade Three (3) certificate course at Buwalasi Teacher Training School.

This was later to be followed by the Diploma in Primary Education at Nagongera Teacher Training School where he was awarded the Diploma in Primary Education.

After the Diploma in Primary Education, Hajj Bashir served as Deputy Headteacher at Mulagi Primary School and later at Buhabeba Primary School before being transferred to Hasahya Primary School as Headteacher.

His exemplary performance as a school administrator led him to be transferred to Iganga where he served as a school headteacher.

He too served in Nayibiri Primary School as a Headteacher in Iganga before retiring to take up assignments with the Tororo District service commission as a commissioner in 2003 and later 2007 as a member of the Public Accounts Committee in Butaleja District

Hajji Imran Muluga, son to the deceased describe the passing as ” an irreplaceable loss to the family” and described the deceased’s impact in the world as “far reaching” that will last ages following his unfortunate passing.” He said that ” my father carried a stick and a carrot in the upbringing of his children. He was a strict disciplinarian who never shied away in castigating wrong yet he dearly loved us.” Muluga also said that the deceased will forever be remembered for inculcating religious values in his children, adding that the seeds he planted have sprouted far and wide.

Dr. Farid Muluga, grandson to the fallen icon said described the fallen Icon as “an adhesive that held the family together and his passion will be dearly felt eternally”

Were Hibinga, the pioneer Butaleja district chairperson described the deceased as a hamble man whose integrity illuminated his life of great achievement. He hailed his immense contribution to the preservation of the Banyole society as a clan leader.

Eddy Wamusya, a cultural leader said the deceased has left a big gap which poses a big challenge for the current crop of Banyole to fill. He also waxed relical of the deceased’s unmatched dedication to education which he says inspired many people to attain education, many of whom are holding important positions in government and public service.

Moses Lyada, a former Bunyole West MP contestant referred to the deceased as ” a rare breed who aged like fine wine since old age never depleted his knowledge. He added that the legacy of the deceased will supersede him through his good works and the quality of children he raised, notably, Hajji Imran.

The burial will be held today April 29 2024 at his ancestral home in Busolwe, Buhabeba, Butaleja District at 4:00 PM.