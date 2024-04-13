In a dazzling ceremony held at the iconic brewery in Port Bell, Luzira, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) honored 118 of its esteemed business partners for their unwavering commitment to innovation and efficiency.

The occasion marked the culmination of a successful period for retailers who have embraced the Diageo One Business App, a cutting-edge online portal revolutionizing the procurement process for Uganda Breweries’ products.

With prizes totaling a staggering sh300 million, the ceremony was a grand affair, attended by industry leaders, stakeholders, and representatives from various retail establishments. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as UBL executives took to the stage to recognize and reward the outstanding achievements of their valued partners.

Emmy Hashakimana, the visionary Commercial Director at Uganda Breweries, took center stage to extol the virtues of the Diageo One App and its transformative impact on the business landscape. “The app provides multiple benefits to our customers including greater efficiency and reduced operational costs enabling us to deliver a superior customer experience,” Hashakimana remarked, emphasizing the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Among the recipients of the prestigious awards was Tolbert Onyango of Kyadondo Club, whose exemplary performance in utilizing the Diageo One App earned him a coveted smartphone. Onyango’s dedication to purchasing spirits totaling sh10 million through the app served as a shining example of the platform’s effectiveness in driving sales and rewarding loyalty.

Andrew Kilonzo, the dynamic Managing Director of UBL, delivered an impassioned address, praising the retailers for their embrace of digital transformation in an ever-evolving business landscape. “We encourage everyone else out there that has not yet fully embraced the app to do so because it is a more convenient and efficient means of doing business,” Kilonzo urged, underscoring the importance of staying ahead of trends to remain competitive in the modern market.

The Diageo One App stands as a beacon of innovation in the realm of B2B E-commerce, seamlessly connecting business customers to Uganda Breweries and its extensive network of distributors. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features empower retailers to streamline transactions, enhance operational efficiency, and ultimately drive business growth.

As UBL continues to champion digitalization and customer-centric solutions, the Diageo One App represents a paradigm shift in the way businesses interact and transact in today’s dynamic marketplace. With its unparalleled convenience and functionality, the app has become an indispensable tool for retailers looking to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.