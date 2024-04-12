UAP Old Mutual, in collaboration with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Uganda, have orchestrated a profoundly insightful financial education engagement, held within the prestigious confines of the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

Themed, ‘Prosper in Retirement and Beyond,’ the event meticulously targeted customers on the cusp of eligibility for midterm and age benefits, as well as those teetering on the brink of retirement age.

The engagement served as a beacon of financial enlightenment, spotlighting the paramount importance of investment in insurance and the implementation of effective asset management strategies crucial for navigating the labyrinthine terrain of long-term financial security, particularly in the twilight years of one’s career.

UAP Old Mutual, a stalwart in the realm of integrated financial services, showcased a multifaceted array of products and solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

From comprehensive travel insurance to robust motor coverage, from the versatility of unit trusts to the foresight embodied in the Somesa education policy, UAP Old Mutual left no stone unturned in its quest to equip individuals with the tools necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

The event dawned with an eloquent keynote address delivered by Robert Kabushenga, the Board Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance. Kabushenga eloquently underscored the burgeoning relevance of retirement planning, drawing upon insights gleaned from the 2020 Financial Capability Survey by the Bank of Uganda.

He delineated how adults within the demographic bracket of 45 to 55 years tend to accord paramount importance to retirement planning, thereby illuminating the imperative of prudent financial planning and astute wealth management strategies for individuals poised to embark on their retirement journey.

Kabushenga underscored the symbiotic relationship between financial security and knowledge, elucidating how, when coupled with insurance, proactive retirement planning can serve as a bedrock for securing not only one’s own future but also that of future generations.

Following the thought-provoking keynote, attendees were treated to an intellectually stimulating panel discussion featuring luminaries from the insurance and financial sectors.

The esteemed panelists included James Maguru, the General Manager of UAP Old Mutual Insurance, Gerald Kasato, the Acting Deputy Managing Director of NSSF Uganda, and Robert Kabushenga, a revered Board Member of UAP Old Mutual.

Guiding the discourse with finesse and acumen was none other than Crystal Newman, a doyen in the realm of media personalities.

James Maguru took center stage, articulating with eloquence the pivotal role of insurance in fortifying financial security. With impassioned fervor, Maguru delineated how insurance serves as a bulwark against the tempestuous winds of uncertainty, offering a lifeline during unforeseen circumstances and mitigating the risk of financial hardship.

He extolled the virtues of diverse insurance products and their innate ability to shield individuals and their loved ones from the vagaries of fate.

Gerald Kasato, a veritable luminary in the domain of financial stewardship, accentuated the imperatives of prudent investment decisions in the quest for financial ascendancy. He underscored the indispensable nature of diversification in investment portfolios, expounding upon the manifold benefits of seeking professional counsel to navigate the labyrinth of investment options.

He reiterated the transformative power of education in fostering financial empowerment, postulating that an investment in financial literacy is an investment in one’s future autonomy.

UAP Old Mutual Insurance stands resolute in its commitment to empowering individuals and enterprises with holistic solutions that engender a culture of financial security. Through its synergistic partnership with NSSF Uganda, UAP Old Mutual endeavors to enhance the financial well-being of individuals through a series of meticulously curated financial education trainings slated to traverse the length and breadth of the nation.

As the sun sets on this enlightening session, the partners pledge to continue their crusade for financial education and inclusion, solidifying their stance as vanguards of financial enlightenment in Uganda’s ever-evolving economic landscape.