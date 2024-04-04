Kampala: Uganda’s First 5G Network, Airtel Uganda has today handed over a cheque totaling Ugx. 34.8 billion which is 2% of the annual gross revenue for the year ending 2023 to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to support with the country’s communication infrastructure development. The announcement was made during a press briefing held at the UCC offices.

This significant contribution is in accordance with the Communications Act and the terms of the network’s license, which mandates telecom operators to allocate 2% of their annual gross revenue to support the development of rural communications infrastructure in the country.

While receiving Airtel’s contribution, UCC Executive Director, Hon. George William Nyombi Thembo, said, “We gather here today to acknowledge and uphold the contribution of Airtel Uganda to the telecommunications sector. Airtel has been an example and a force in communication development in Uganda. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Airtel for the contribution of the Ugx.34.8 billion shillings representing 2% of its annual gross revenue to the Uganda Communications Commission.”

“This underscores the understanding of the critical role it plays in ensuring that the underserved population in our country gain access to vital communication services. This contribution will undoubtedly go a long way in bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive growth involvement across Uganda,” he added.

The Managing Director of Airtel Uganda, manoj murali reaffirmed the network’s commitment to providing reliable communication services in the country.

He said, “Airtel Uganda is deeply committed to Uganda’s development. Our commitment is demonstrated by our participation in the licensing regime and providing reliable communication services across Uganda on our 100% 4G network. We do this because our role as technology enablers is to unlock the potential of Uganda as we connect people and businesses to opportunities. We are proud to be exceedingly delivering on this mandate.”

He further remarked, “The UCC plays a vital role in fostering a thriving telecommunications sector that empowers Ugandans in our increasingly connected world. We are grateful for your continued oversight and support in growing access, equity and long-term sustainability of the sector.”

The 34.8 billion contributed by Airtel Uganda will be utilized by the Uganda Communications Commission to support the development and enhancement of rural communications infrastructure, especially in underserved areas. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with government agencies, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders, Airtel Uganda remains committed to its mission to drive digital transformation and empower communities across Uganda with access to reliable and high-quality communication services.