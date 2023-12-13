The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises-Uganda (fsme-Uganda) in partnership with the Netherlands Embassy on Tuesday launched the Women Led Agri-Small and Medium Enterprises Support Project (WEADS) at Fairway Hotel, in Kampala.

The WEADS Project launch brought together women entrepreneurs from Central, East, West and South Western Uganda. The women enterprises ranged from Irish Potatoes, Coffee, Diary and Honey value addition among others,

Mr. John Walugembe, fsme-Uganda Executive Director, while briefing Journalists at the launch ceremony said; the primary objective of the WEADS project is to eradicate poverty among Ugandan households and to create employment to the many Ugandan youth.

“In addition, the WEADS project is aimed at improving women investments and enable women entrepreneurs access loans from financial institutions to boost their economic wellbeing”, he added.

He said the women managed Agriculture value addition chain enterprises include; poultry, vegetables, fruits, diary and potatoes.

“We want you to believe you are investors. You should improve in your products value addition to compete with both the local, regional and international markets,” he advised the women entrepreneurs.

H.E Dr.karin Boven, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said her Country supports the Ugandan Women entrepreneurs because women are the engine of a family.

She said the women SMEs in Agriculture value addition in addition enables them to achieve knowledge in innovation and technology needed in the modern world.

Mr. Stephen Kasule, the Senior Advisor to the Netherlands Embassy and WEADS Program coordinator, told Journalists, each women project currently employs and average of 10 people and that the WEADS project sponsors 100 women groups.

“Which means the 100 women projects employ over 1000 people countrywide”, he said.

He said the WEADS project is a pilot one that will be rolled out to the rest of the country.