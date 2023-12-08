dfcu Bank has officially opened the doors to a URA (Uganda Revenue Authority) One-Stop Centre. Located at the Bank’s Kampala Road Branch, the centre will provide an accessible, fast-service location for assessments, payments, and the collection of taxes due to the Government of Uganda.

Strategically located, the Centre will cater to the needs of the business community in Kampala City, neighbouring government agencies and several other organisations located within the Central Business District.

Addressing the guests, Ms. Carolyn Andama, the Ag. Head of Corporate Banking noted that the development reflects dfcu Bank’s commitment to enhancing customer convenience and providing much-needed financial services to multiple segments of customers.

“Our Purpose as an organization is to Transform Lives and Businesses in Uganda, and today we are doing just that with the launch of this URA One-Stop Centre located at one of our branches. We believe that providing services in an efficient manner will in turn, support our customers to manage their businesses and finances better,” Andama noted.

“dfcu has over the last few years, taken steps to make the lives of our customers more convenient, we have Smart ATMs that operate 24 hours a day; an omni-channel platform which enables personal and business transactions across USSD, Smartphones and online using computers; a wide-reaching Agent Banking network and over 50 branches across the country. With the addition of this centre, we’re confident that any needs related to the payment and processing of URA-services will be served in a way that benefits both our customers and the wider business community, “ she added.

In his remarks, Robert Wanok, Head of Personal and Business Banking at dfcu Bank stated that the partnership between dfcu Bank and Uganda Revenue Authority is a key step towards achieving the Bank’s vision of transforming the Ugandan economy. He commended URA on the efforts the organization has made towards educating the public about taxes and demystifying tax clearance. He further urged the URA team, to utilize the centre to empower the business community. “For a business, tax compliance means that you are also credit worthy, and it is very easy for dfcu Bank to lend businesses that are tax compliant”, he said.

Kisaka Diana, the Assistant Commissioner Finance at URA expressed her gratitude to dfcu Bank for collaborating with URA to set up the facility. She also stated that URA’s vision is to be a transformational revenue service for Uganda’s economic independence.

“We’re proud to be a part of dfcu’s commitment to providing these services right from the grassroots because it fits within our vision,” she said. She reinforced URA’s commitment to serve both dfcu Bank customers and non-customers who visit the centre.

dfcu Bank continues to invest in strategic collaborations and partnerships to bring services closer to its customers and reinforces its commitment to transforming the lives of Ugandans.