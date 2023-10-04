In a meteorological marvel, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has unrolled a colossal climate insurance arsenal, boasting a staggering initial fund of one billion U.S. dollars.

The Africa Climate Risk Insurance Facility for Adaptation (Acrifa) emerges as a Herculean effort to fortify the vulnerable agricultural sector against the relentless onslaught of floods and droughts.

A symphony of determination echoes as AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, emphatically declares, “Extreme weather patterns wreak havoc on millions of African farmers, a significant majority being formidable women. Our stronghold lies in granting these valiant farmers access to crop and livestock insurance!”

With a lionhearted vision, Acrifa marches forth, seeking not only to summon a billion-dollar war chest from high-risk capital and benevolent grants, but also to extend a cloak of credit insurance to investments entangled with the tapestry of climate and agri-food systems.

Acrifa, a beacon of hope, orchestrates a ballet of primary insurers across Africa, ensuring a cascade of business opportunities for continental and international re-insurers. National governments, weather-worn by climate disasters, find an able ally in Acrifa, promising more astute disaster management.

Chair of the African Union and President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, resonates with unwavering optimism, asserting, “In a time when African nations grapple with catastrophic trials like floods and droughts, Acrifa emerges as a sanctuary, amplifying our adaptation and resilience capacities!”

Ibrahima Diong, the maestro behind the African Risk Capacity Group and United Nations assistant secretary-general, envisions a future where Acrifa’s brilliance feeds the hungry maw of early warning systems across Africa.

Beth Dunford, the indomitable Vice President of AfDB for agriculture, human, and social development, proclaims, “Today, our discourse transcends mere policies. The reverberations of a flourishing climate insurance industry in Africa resonate in the beating hearts of lives!”

Despite contributing a mere whisper to global carbon emissions, Africa, like David, faces the formidable Goliath of climate change. The International Energy Agency’s 2022 report paints a dire picture of Africa bearing the brunt.

The clamor for agricultural insurance, long stifled by inertia, now rings louder across the continent. Livestock lives hang in the balance, and crops teeter on the precipice as the climate crisis tightens its grip.

The Africa Climate Summit, an epochal gathering, sees a symphony of declarations. Foremost among them, the Nairobi Declaration for Climate Change, unfurls a clarion call for a global tax regime, a financial lifeline to fuel climate action on an unprecedented scale.

A financial transactions tax looms large on the horizon, poised to reshape the trajectory of climate resilience.