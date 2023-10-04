The revered Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, has fervently encouraged fellow Ugandans who have diligently amassed savings to venture into shares with reputable entities, to ensure that their hard-earned money finds purpose.

Owek. Mayiga eloquently conveyed this message today amidst the grandeur of Sheraton Hotel, where he convened with dignitaries overseeing various ministries of Buganda Kingdom and their steadfast allies from Airtel Uganda.

Their purpose: to strategize and elevate the Kingdom and its loyal subjects’ involvement in share investments.

This proclamation follows hot on the heels of last week’s revelation: Buganda Kingdom’s ambitious plan to acquire a staggering 2 million shares in the eagerly awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Airtel Uganda.

Prime Minister Mayiga, the steadfast helm of the Kingdom, personally vowed to secure this monumental investment, forging an unprecedented alliance between regality and corporate prowess.

Airtel Uganda Ltd, a jewel in the crown of Airtel Africa plc, sets its sights on a monumental fundraising goal of Shs 800 billion through this IPO extravaganza.

The Katikkiro divulged that this collaboration with Buganda Kingdom in IPO investments is the fruit of harmonious strides taken together by both parties, calling for an amplified spirit of mutual support.

“Reflect on the strategies employed by those who lead the way in investments. In the developed realms of Europe and America, they entrust their savings to shares. I believe the pioneer Ugandan to list a Ugandan company will be the vanguard of the largest enterprise in Uganda,” he declared.

He implored Ugandans to shift their investment paradigm, moving from assets to entrusting their savings in shares with steadfast and dependable partners.

In a fiery address, the distinguished First Deputy Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, Prof. Hajj. Twaha Kigongo Kaawaase, sounded the alarm, cautioning Ugandans to stay sharp and guard against the deceitful clutches of companies parading as advocates for the people.

He fervently implored that the buying and selling of shares must exclusively transpire through government-approved enterprises.

“If you beckon me into the realm of shares, but it’s not within the stock exchange, exercise prudence if your venture lacks regulation. In schools, regulation is the cornerstone, affording me the leverage to scrutinize and pose the tough questions. I’ve unmasked both sides, laying bare the full spectrum. One should never be fed a one-sided narrative, no,” he admonished with conviction.

The dynamic Managing Director of Airtel Uganda, Manoj Murali, shed light on the strategic alliance between Buganda and Airtel, an alliance crafted to elevate citizens’ connectivity on the Airtel platform.

This, he stressed, aims to bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of communications among the people, fostering progress not only within the Kingdom but across Uganda as a whole.

“We’re staunch advocates for upskilling individuals. As part of the esteemed Airtel Africa group, we dispatch our experts across the continent, honing their expertise and equipping them to navigate the multifaceted landscapes of Uganda,” asserted Manoj Murali with unwavering confidence.

This rallying plea, delivered with fervor and conviction, encapsulates Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga’s unwavering commitment to charting a transformative course towards a thriving and prosperous Uganda.