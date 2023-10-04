Uganda’s State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite , has set tongues wagging with her audacious move to reclaim the very ambulance she bestowed upon her constituents in a grand gesture of generosity back in 2021.

Defying the norms of political decorum, Anite Evelyn, who had fervently contested for a parliamentary seat in Koboko, found herself on the wrong side of the electoral battleground, despite the altruistic act of providing a life-saving ambulance to her district.

This astounding turn of events ignited a fiery debate on Tuesday, spurred by an X post from Africa Facts Zone, which shockingly declared, “Ugandan Politician, Evelyn Anite took back an ambulance she donated to her district, after losing an election in 2021.”

Unfazed by the uproar, Anite Evelyn stood her ground, unabashedly defending her decision with an unapologetic declaration of pride, stating, “I actually did it, and I am very proud of my action. Once they said go away, I packed all my belongings and left them, now I hear people crying as if I was the first one to call it quits. The Bible says the wage of sin is death.”

In a separate defiant proclamation, she firmly asserted that she owed no one an apology for reclaiming the gift, boldly stating, “Thank you for bringing this up. First, it’s true I took back my ambulance and I have no apologies for that. Why did I do it? It’s because they didn’t vote for me. So did you expect me to walk away with nothing? Galatians 6:7.”

The saga did not end there. Anite Evelyn dropped another bombshell, disclosing that she had, in fact, sold the ambulance, further cementing her resolve to take matters into her own hands.

In the midst of this whirlwind, Anite Evelyn let her guard down, revealing the deep-seated pain she endured following her electoral defeat, challenging her detractors to empathize with her plight.

“My dear you are not even feeling the pain I went through after losing elections. What makes you think what they did to me was good and what I did was bad? Feel the pain I felt that day,” she asserted, leaving no room for doubt about the depth of her emotions.

And, with a touch of incredulity, she posed the million-dollar question, “Like seriously why would you vote out someone who has given you an ambulance?”

In a final act of defiance, Anite Evelyn clarified that the ambulance was procured with her own personal funds, reiterating that no public coffers were involved.

As the dust settled, social media was ablaze with reactions, oscillating between love and hate, as bewildered netizens grappled with the audacity of this political maverick, turning her saga into an unexpected source of both entertainment and intrigue.

Anite Evelyn’s unapologetic stance had set a new bar for political theatrics in Uganda, leaving the nation both stunned and captivated.