Airtel Business in close collaboration with Simplifi Networks and partners like ISBAT University are in advanced stages of fully operationalizing high-speed internet innovative products.

These high-precision inventions include fibre optic internet, 5G network and public wifi which are in the offing.

This revelation is an indicator of the renewal of their shared commitment to actualize efficiency and reliability in day to day digital transactions for citzens, as a way of giving back to the community.

The development was disclosed on July 5th, 2023 by Mr. Allan Ssemakula, the Director-Airtel Business, during the 3rd edition of the Simplifi Tech Talks organized by the three entities under the theme “How does the Internet work?” at ISBAT University.

Held in the University’s main auditorium, this edition of Tech Talks was attended by Ugandan citizens from different divides which include: university students, ICT enthusiasts, out-of-school youths and community members, whose presence was vital in discussing the issues at hand.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Ssemakula contended that internet talks are absolutely necessary to help break down key terminologies people do not know, how different innovative products work, clarify myths, stereotypes among people, about these high-notch inventions.

“At Airtel we recognize the complexities technology imposes on users and it’s our duty to break down this complexity. With partners like Simplifi and ISBAT we are on a journey to create the much-needed awareness about the application of ICTs in everyday lives. We strongly believe this has a great potential to transform lives,” Mr. Semakula said.

Simplifi Tech Talks are a platform tailored towards simplifying modern day technology and its application in the day to day lives of the end-users. It is intended to reduce frustration with the use of technology and the costs associated with managing such frustration.

This in the end increases adaptability of ICT solutions in everyday lives and businesses, a view echoed by Mr. Ken Stober the CEO for Simplifi Networks, who is also the group Managing Director.

“So my goal with Tech Talks is to train us, you know, educate us about the technology that’s in our market makes our lives better, and make sure we learn I mean things like smartwatches you know, as Allan was saying, I have a watch that can tell me how many hours I sleep,” Said Mr. Stober.

The 3rd edition of the Tech Talks is intended to familiarize and engage the average users of technology and the general public about the major aspects of internet, connectivity, band width, accessibility with the use of fiber and the use of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like 3G, 45 & 5G, from comprehension to practical understanding of the internet basics.

The talks bring an opportunity to get new insights and ideas from an array of interactive and learning sessions with leading professionals to increase awareness on the new trending technology in the market and attract appreciation.

The deliberations were spearheaded by Mr. Ssemakula and Mr. Stober with a major focus on how the Internet works.

It was a non-linear mode of engagement, which involved immense participation of the audience, in which the attendees asked questions to understand the evolution and the workings of the internet at length.

Responding to a query posed by Dudresh Vaidya, a year one Higher Education Certificate (HEC) student at ISBAT University on the progression of arrangements to institute free wifi in public places to enable heightened digital experience for citzens, Mr. Ssemakula said the programme is the offing.

He revealed that serious steps are being taken to install free wifi for several organizations and establishments, starting with Entebbe International Airport in which Airtel did a pilot study, and in some Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“We decided to start with Entebbe airport, you go there today, you go to Entebbe International Airport, we’ve covered the entire place with Wi Fi, right from the parking area, all the way until the boarding gates, So it is the first step we’ve done, you know, as, you know, trying out all the different use cases, figuring out the type of equipment we need to use, right. We’ve also been supporting, you know, where you’ve got big events or seminars and the like, and you need to have no Wi Fi available. Right?” Mr. Ssemakula said.

“It is something Ken and I did for ICT for the conference a couple of years ago, right? Where Simplifi and Airtel partnered again, to provide public Wi Fi at that particular location. So, this is some of the things that we’re doing, right. We are also enabling SMEs, right? Some of the SMEs, especially in the hospitality industry,” he added.

It should be noted that by the end of the event, the attendees expressed maximum gratitude and satisfaction with the way Mr. Ssemakula and Mr. Stober broke down they key complex terminologies and processes in as far as the use of internet is concerned.

“I have always been curious about how technology works, especially the internet. The presentation broke down the complex structure of how data is transmitted between the sender and the receiver around the world. This continues to grow my interest in the way ICT works” remarked,” remarked Mr. Jacob Emmy Oweta a student at ISBAT University one of the attendees.

The partners committed to holding regular and continuous editions of the Tech Talks covering different topics in order to increase awareness about the trending technology.

About Simplifi Networks

The Simplifi TechTalks is a space where influential individuals and expert speakers, take on topics ranging from technology, innovation, business, education, science, culture and creativity.

Simplifi Networks was started in January 2014 to provide the building blocks for the Internet and business communications. Simplifi Networks is the Master Distributor for all the products they sell and support, this means they work directly with the manufacturer. Since 2014, Simplifi has grown its staff, product lines and support. Starting with Ubiquiti and Mikrotik, Simplifi now has over 15 manufacturer partners offering Wi-Fi, fiber, test tools, power solutions, and more. For more information, please visit www.simplifinetworks.com

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys. www.airtel.africa

About ISBAT University

ISBAT University is a chartered University in Uganda since 2019 which has carved a niche for itself among the best Universities in Uganda. ISBAT as a quality brand in education sector has been in existence in Uganda since 2006, being ranked consistently among the top higher education institutions. It has an excellent array of international collaborative arrangements with reputed Universities, Business schools, and ICT Academies that enable student and faculty exchanges, credit mapping and credit transfer, paving the way for a unique multicultural and eclectic experience in a global scenario.