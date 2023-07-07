The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu has commissioned power lines in the sub-counties of Romogi and Arafa in Yumbe district.

The powered sub-counties in Yumbe are part of several other rural areas in the West Nile region that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development recently connected to the national grid through its Rural Electrification Programme.

“The government of Uganda is committed to extending electricity to every village in Uganda,” said Minister upon turning on the power at Twajiji Primary School in Romogi sub-county.

The residents of Arafa sub-county momentarily went into frenzy mode upon sight of the first lit bulb mounted on one of the electric poles on their first-ever powerline in the area.

The government has connected multiple rural areas in the region in partnership with EXIM Bank of China, Kuwait Funding, and the Royal Kingdom of Norway.

Electrification has been implemented in the areas of Adjumani, Moyo, Koboko, Yumbe, Maracha, Madi-Okollo, Arua, Packwach, Nebbi, Zombo, Arua City, Terego, Obongi.

At least 684.5km of distribution powerlines and 111 transformers have been extended to different sub-counties in the districts of Arua, Adjumani, Zombo, Yumbe, Koboko, and Maracha, with EXIM Bank financing.

Another 63.35km of powerlines have been implemented under Kuwait Funding. The refugee-host areas in the districts in the districts of Adjumani, Yumbe, and Koboko, plus areas of Kitgum with victims of the nodding disease were equally connected with the support of the Royal Kingdom of Norway.

The residents heard that the government, under the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project (EASP), would connect for free 47,944 in the 12 districts of the West Nile.

At least 4,115 connections would be made in Adjumani district, Moyo (1,067), Koboko (4,006), Yumbe (8,383), Maracha (3,947), Madi-Okollo (2,423), Arua (8,388), Packwach (2,748), Nebbi (4,484), Zombo (4,206), Terego (3,435), and Obongi (742).

“We’ll connect all households near the existing line but cannot connect themselves,” said the Minister.

She urged the people “to use wiremen certified by Electricity Regulatory Authority to wire your homes, and also apply for legal connections through Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited, which has offices in the region.

The commissioning ceremonies were attended by multitudes of people, who included the community, district, and civic leaders of the areas.