Uganda is set to host the 55th edition of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Annual General Assembly that will take place on the 19th – 21st of November 2023 at the Commonwealth Speake Resort Hotel, Munyonyo.

The 55th edition of AFRAA is going to be the first to be held in Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, and hosted by Uganda Airlines.

While addressing the press at Uganda Media Center on Tuesday, the Executive Director of Uganda Airlines, Jennifer Bamuturaki who also doubles as the president of AFRAA said that the Annual General Assembly will be held under the high patronage of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“I would like to thank Hon. Gen. Katumba Wamala for standing by us and accepting to be the Patron and anchor of this great event. This year, Uganda Airlines pledges to open its doors of hospitality, warmth, and service to all delegates of the 55th AFRAA-AGA. This will be no ordinary General Assembly; it will be exciting and engaging, with many learnings drawn from industry developments,” she said.

Ms Bamuturaki explained that when she took on the Presidency of AFRAA recently, she pledged to focus on four areas, which included; Cutting the bureaucracy and red tape of regulatory regimes that impede intra-Africa connectivity,creating pathways for increased partnerships and collaboration within the continent to reduce the fragility of start-up Airlines.

She also pledged to support initiatives that promote sustainable operations of Airlines on the continent by taking bold steps to invest in research and Advocate for open skies through fully operationalizing the Yamoussoukro declarations.

Mr. Bamuturaki said by Uganda hosting the 55th edition of the AFRAA Annual General Assembly will be a great milestone for her to fulfil her objectives as the current president of AFRAA.

“I believe that this year’s Annual General Assembly will embark on a journey to address these issues and fragility points that the industry grapples with. I also look forward to plenaries that will discuss industry action-based topics dear to my heart, like increasing safe spaces for women to thrive in aviation and creating optimism for the youth in the industry and beyond sustainability. The event will also bring together cross-industry players in Tourism, Regulation, and Taxation that impact the industry. Uganda Airlines is honoured to host the 55th AFRAA Annual General Assembly as the official carrier. We implore all Ugandans to take pride in this event and the future opportunities it brings,” she said.

In the same spirit, the Minister of Works and Transport Gen Katumba revealed that the event is expected to attract over 500 high-profile delegates from the Aviation Industry in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

“The AFRAA Annual General Assembly is the biggest Aviation Summit in Africa and will be attended by Chairmen and CEOs from African airlines, ICAO, IATA, AFCAC, Civil Aviation Authorities, Airport Companies, Air Navigation Services Providers, as well as Aircraft and Engine manufacturers, component suppliers among others,” he said.

He added that Uganda Airlines being honoured and hosting the 55th edition of the AFRAA annual General Assembly is a great indication of a vote of confidence in the Country and an indication that the revival of the National Carrier was not in vain.

“I wish to therefore congratulate the leadership of Uganda Airlines on this achievement in such a short time despite the bumpy start that was aggravated by Covid-19. For the Airline to host such an event in just 3 years of operationalization, shows for the firm and visionary leadership. With the Airline hosting the 55th AFRAA Annual General Assembly, our Country is set to be marketed on a global stage. The delegates will enjoy the beauty of nature by visiting our Game parks, and Trekk Gorillas and immerse themselves in our culture, food, hospitality, and warmth that Uganda is known for. The event also brings to life optimism in the aviation sector and justification to nurture the next generation of aviators to grow the industry,” he added.

Gen Katumba assured the country that the Government is committed to supporting the Airline to ensure unimpeded preparations and alignment of all concerned sectors to ensure that the Event is a success.

AFRAA Secretary General Mr Abderahmane Berthe also added that at the event a lot will be discussed as a way of solving the interconnectivity of African Airlines.