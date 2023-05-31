Professional Photographers have been cautioned against dumping unpaid for photos on streets and dustbins.

The caution was made by the Kigezi Photographers Association Chairperson James Biryomumeisho while speaking at the sidelines of the Capacity Building Workshop for Photographers in Kabale District.

During the Workshop that was attended by the Photographers Association leaders from the six Districts of Kigezi Sub region, a number of ethical issues were raised, and notable among them was handling of the photos whose owners have failed to pay.

Mr. Biryomumeisho noted with concern that some photographers were throwing unpaid photos on streets, while others dumped them on the streets, which he described as unethical and against the rights of the clients.

“We have seen photos in the hands of street kids who pick them from dustbins, and others are usually scattered on the streets, which is wrong,” he added.

Biryomumesiho asked the photographers to always keep the unpaid photos as long as they can, and burn them to ashes in case the clients fail to claim them, at least after five- six years.

Biryomumeisho revealed to our reporter that he was personally in possession of about 4000 unsold photos which he had kept in boxes for the last seven to eight years.

Mr. Aggrey Masiko, the Executive Director of Bricolps International, an over 35 year old Photo Studio based in Kabale District, South Western Uganda said that it was photographers should understand that each every business involves inevitable losses, and therefore unfaithful clients should never be punished by throwing their photos on the streets.

“I have seen people buy matooke, and fail to sell them because they went bad or perished while in transition, but the ownners don’t throw them on the way,” he said.

To prevent future losses, Masiko advised the Photographers to register their businesses with the Local Authorities, and make formal agreements with clients by issuing Receipts and invoices which can be used in case they opt to seek Legal assistance.

Students at senior four and senior six farewell parties, revelers on wedding and give away parties have been mentioned among the habitual defaulters of the photograph business in Kabale, Kisoro, Rukungiri, Kanungu, Rubanda and Rukiga District.

According to the photographers, development of a still photo of standard size, costs between Ug. Shs. 350 – 400, and it is sold at 1000-1500 depending on the quality. Large sized photos that require flames are usually sold at Ug. Shs. 5000, and the photographer spends between Shs. 2000 – 3000 on development stage.