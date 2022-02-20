All is set for the Greater Ankole Investment Symposium, scheduled to commence on Monday February 21st, 2022 at Kakyeka playground, Mbarara City.

The event is tailored towards the urgent need to resuscitate Uganda’s beliqueared economy from negative effects of Covid-19, and is expected to attract thousands of tradeshow goers and exhibitors.

The three day exhibition is slated to run from 21st to 23rd February at Kakyeka Stadium, and President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the chief guest.

In a bid to stimulate entrepreneurial creativity and innovation, the theme of the symposium is; “The contribution of financial innovation to the resilience of the economy for sustained growth”

It will be largely tailored towards agricultural production, the fulcrum of Uganda’s economy, from which most people are entirely depending, with over 82% of the Ugandan work force employed in the agricultural sector.

Organised by Uganda Development Bank (UTB) and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), it will be a seemingly fruitful avenue for various entities to showcase their products, in a spectacular display for the public to know, vital for widening their markets and publicity.

Besides showcasing their latest products on the market and making some sales, the event will also enable major participants carry out training for those in farming activities, coffee, piggery, poultry and cattle production.

It will also be a vital arena for various peculiar entities in Tourism, Agribusiness, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s), Health and Education, to get known to the entire nation, and the outside world.

Taking a case study, Bwizibwera is a certain village located in the North East of Mbarara district. At the centre of agricultural flourishment in that area, lies a strategically positioned farmer, Mr. Israel Mwebaze.

He has developed Agriculture into Agro-Tourism, where people come and visit farms and learn new farming methods, technology, and how to start Agri-business.

It is people like Tumwebaze, that the symposium will seek to aid in gaining publicity, by letting their unique efforts known to the Ugandan population and the outside world.

Tailored towards government goals of commercializing agriculture, vital for society transformation, the symposium will feature farmers from the greater Ankole region, known for hard work, creativity and entrepreneurial resilience, from districts like Mbarara, Kyiruhuura, Kazo, Ibanda, Ntungamo, Rubirizi, Rwampara, Kazo.

The participants will achieve broader publicity. The event will be broadcast live on NBS TV, TV West, Etaara Live Stream and, this is likely to promote product awareness.

This inturn will be an important precedent for most Ugandans to follow suit and expeditiously participate in Agricultural and other entrepreneurial innovative activities.

Participants will also use the event to voice out challenges they encounter during production, like high power costs, expensive credit from financial institutions, poor infrastructure and limited markets, for redress by government.