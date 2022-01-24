Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a new offer for passengers visiting Dubai with friends and family, when booking by February 6, 2022.

Two or more passengers travelling to Dubai from January 24, 2022 to April 30 2022 will have the opportunity to save 25% on fares when travelling together.

This special offer is valid for two or more travellers who book a return trip via emirates.com to Dubai in Economy or Business Class between January 24, 2022 and February 6, 2022 on the same booking reference. The offer is also available via travel and call centre agents and Emirates Retail shops.

Experience Dubai with Emirates

In addition to this exclusive new offer, there are plenty more ways to save on your Dubai getaway with Emirates and take advantage of its incredible winter sun, beaches, outdoor dining and events including:

Free Emirates Expo Pass: It’s an amazing time to travel to Dubai with the much-anticipated Expo 2020 mega event taking place until March 31, 2022. Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the final two months of Expo 2020, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.

My Emirates Pass – Expo Edition: Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until March 31, 2022, get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo2020 Dubai. Enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

Earn a Mile a Minute in Dubai: Emirates customers can earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai until March 31 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the program before March 31, 2022, can benefit from the offer Mile A Minute, and will earn up to 5,000 Skywards Miles. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased until March 31, 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates-marketed, flydubai-operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.

Visiting Dubai with friends & family

Whether seeking a city break, a beach getaway, a relaxing retreat or a unique desert experience, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai.

Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season, and visitors can choose from an array of hotels to stay at, to suit all budgets, as well as exciting entertainment, dining and shopping options for all ages. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and currently operates five weekly passenger flights from to Dubai.

Dubai safely re-opened for international business and leisure visitors in July 2020, and it remains one of the world's most popular holiday destinations. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety. Customers can create their own itinerary from hotels to Expo-themed packages with Dubai Experience.

Travelling with Emirates

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, its covid-19 medical travel insurance, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.