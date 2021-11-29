Men domination of the entrepreneurial arena in Uganda is likely to slow down, after Uganda Development Bank (UDB) confirming its decision to offer loans to businesswomen at Zero interest rates.

On November 17th, 2021, the same bank signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association Limited (UWEAL), whose among other terms was to avail over two million women in Uganda, with loans to venture into business initiatives.

According to the sheme, women entrepreneurs would access over Shs.50 to Shs.100 million, in a coordinated move, intended to encourage women who are risk averse, to venture into business.

The loans would be provided at interest rates ranging from 5% to 15%, much lower than the rates offered by other financial institutions in Uganda.

However, UDB shocked almost everyone on Sunday, when it announced that the rates on the said loans had been dropped, and that it would not demand any collateral security.

The institution revealed its commitment to improve the livelihoods of the female gender in the country, by offering loans to women at no interest rates. The move is intended to benefit several women who did not benefit from recent government financial innitiatives, owing to the fact that some were not tailored to their needs.

The said loans are to be offered to women with small and medium business initiatives, and this is expected to help them expand such establishments into big and more profitable ventures, crucial for improvement of their livelihoods.

It is also intended to stimulate women involvement in the business sector, facilitate their innovations and risk taking, once they get access to these funds.

The said funds are said to be made available to women of all categories, and with no pre-conditions, or strings attached.

While addressing a congregation of female entrepreneurs in Kampala, Patricia Ojangole, the Managing Director of UDB stressed that this kind of development will steer Uganda’s economic development, and also improve household incomes.

She contended that it will also instil an entrepreneurial spirit among women in Uganda, and decried the tendency of charging high interest rates on loans offered to different groups in the country, stressing that it plunges people into poverty, rather than developing them.

The chairperson of UWEAL, Dr. Barbara Ofwono Buyondo, asked women to put in more efforts in the development of their businesses, despite setbacks informed by the Covid-19 pandemic and its drastic impacts.

“Our theme this year is against all odds of Women Entrepreneurs. Why this theme? We have had a global crisis. Covid pandemic did not leave people the same, but especially the women. Business to business learning, women are learning from one another, finding out what others are doing and embracing, and also encouraging each other because at such a time, when you are encouraged, you do not stay the same,” remarked Ms Buyondo.