It is not easy acquiring land and building a house in Uganda. The process is tedious that many people choose to buy already built houses.

However, the quality, price and location where the house is located matter a lot – as well as – the support process of acquiring the house.

When you own a decent home in a decent and safe neighbourhood, you and your family are guaranteed the most important things in one’s life, namely; better health, freedom, independence, stability and security.

In a country like Uganda with a shortage of more than 2 million housing units, Buganda Kingdom and Guoji Group (company which runs Mirembe Villas Kigo) have provided the solution that is hard to beat. It is the solution that is pocket friendly, while ticking all boxes one is looking for in a home to buy.

With about 100 units completed in Mirembe Estate Sentema, these are reasons making this Kabaka project tick.

1. Quality of house at affordable price

The Kingdom of Buganda in partnership with a Chinese real estate firm, Guoji Group, have proved they can build high quality homes. Seen Mirembe Villas in Kigo! Right. Now, the new estate in Sentema is targeting low income earners but with quality of homes you cannot find anywhere.

Sentema estate is an opportunity for any hardworking person to live in a decent and safe neighbourhood at the most affordable rates.

The homes are built at world class standards – with the best materials in the market. Whichever size of house you choose to buy, you have services including garbage management, water and electricity, security, play area and access to the shopping centre.

No wonder, Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga lauded this project saying, our “people will overcome the financial stress of building quality houses.”

2. Price – the cheapest houses in Uganda

Can you get a land title, with a quality home at less than sh60 million shillings? No way!

This is the real deal. It must be the best real estate deal in Uganda. Possibly, the cheapest complete house in the country.

With Shs58 million you can get yourself a one bedroom house in Kabaka estate Sentema. The one bedroom house has one bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 veranda and 1 parking slot.

If you want a two bedroom house, at only Shs95 million you will be sorted. The two bedroom is built on an Area: 72 ㎡ Compound Area: 170.1 ㎡. It has 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 dining room, 1 pantry, 1 veranda and 1 parking. While Shs135 million will give you a three bedroom bungalow.

The 3 bedrooms has 2 bathrooms, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 dining room, 1 veranda, and 1 parking slot.

Homes come with services such as water, electricity, security, all superintended by the estate management.

3. You can be supported you acquire money to buy the house

Buganda kingdom and its partner Guoji Group, a Chinese developer, have worked out agreements with Housing Finance Bank and Centenary Bank to ensure that housing units are acquired faster. One can get a mortgage facility to acquire the home and pay back at least within 10 years.

According to House Financing Bank Managing Director, Michael Mugabi, the bank would provide up to 95 per cent credit of the price of the property at an annual interest rate of 17 per cent per annum.

Ms Wendy Shen Gouji Group managing director says Mirembe- Sentema housing estate said these facilities make it easy for clients to afford homes. If you want to be helped to get mortgage, contact Mirembe Estate Sentema on Website: mirembeestate.co.ug Email: info@mirembeestate.co.ug Telephone: +256779217421/701252756/706445783/751735401/783222708/705332617/702817066/750651558 or their Office: Garden City Shopping and Leisure centre, Ship LG5, Plot LR 64/86 Yusuf Lule Road.

4. Luxurious with modern amenities

Guoji Group managing director Windy Sheng said the experience of developing Mirembe Villas in Kigo had given them understanding for the customers who demand for affordable housing. She said Sentema estate is as well going to be luxurious, and affordable, despite targeting customers in the low income bracket.

5. Accessibility to Kampala city centre, Entebbe Airport and other parts of Uganda

Kabaka’s estate Sentema is only 30km from Kampala city centre. You can connect to this estate from Hoima Road off northern bypass. You also access Sentema easily from Entebbe Express highway as well as access to the rest of Kampala and Uganda via the northern bypass.

6. New Neighbourhood

This estate consists of a 444 housing estate on a 50-acre piece of land. The area has fully furnished vocational school, an industrial park, health facilities, restaurants, shopping mall and recreational centers.

7. Best for kids

With few safe places for Ugandan kids, a gated community like Mirembe-Sentema housing estate ensures children of residents live in the safe environment. The children have a safe play area in the area. The roads are paved which means they can run and ride bikes. They also make friends within the neighbourhood as well as access kindergartens and day care centre for families with preschool children.

