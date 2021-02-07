Ugandan farmers have been tipped on how to avoid losses during the harvesting period.

Currently, annual post-harvest loss stands at 17.6 percent for about 2.8million metric tonnes, most of which is maize, millet and rice.

The minister for agriculture, animal industry and fisheries Vincent Ssempijja says that some of the losses can be reduced by ensuring proper drying and storage.

He says farmers should ensure they use clean drying equipment and storage facilities to avoid contamination.

Farmers were last week asked to start preparing for the next planting season which starts in March.