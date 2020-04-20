Suubula.com, Uganda’s fast-growing online marketplace, which provides space for listing of local products and also delivers ordered essential supplies to homes and offices, has welcomed the extension of boda boda’s operating hours to 5:00pm.

The marketplace’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Camble Hope, said the president’s decision will “breathe new life in the delivery business” in the country during the COVID-19 lockdown.

President Museveni yesterday said after a review, it was decided that bodas operate till 5:00pm.

The motorcycles’ movements had been restricted to 2:00pm.

Camble said “thousands of Ugandans were unable to make and receive their orders due to time constraints.”

He added: “Now delivery motorcycles and tuk tuks have more time to meet the demand for deliveries.”

Suubula was recently listed by the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) as one of the main electronic solutions to help in mitigating the impact of Coronavirus.

Others include online shopping apps, online food and commodity delivery channels, e-learning applications, utility payment platforms and many more.

Other listed platforms include Jumia Food.

Suubula.com gives space to people from all walks of life to buy and sell goods.

Camble said traders, entrepreneurs, farmers, wholesalers, retailers, brokers and businessmen can now list goods (garments, shoes, agriculture produce, farm inputs, wines, art pieces, livestock, poultry and cosmetics etc) on Suubula.com.

“For example, people who are stranded at home because of Coronavirus but can grow flowers for sale, bake cakes or pastries, prepare fruit juice or yoghurt or ghee or draw art pieces for home design etc, can also list their products on Suubula.com to attract potential buyers,” said Camble.

Businesses encouraged to tap into Suubula.com’s potential include salons, bakeries, bars, restaurants, hotels, event houses, recreational facilities, gyms, real estate, etc.