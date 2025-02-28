The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Col. (Rtd) Tom Butime has launched the 10-year Strategic Action Plan for Large Carnivore Conservation in Uganda.

The launch took place yesterday at Protea Hotel Kampala, during the National Wildlife Conservation Conference themed “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet”

It also featured other stakeholders in Uganda’s private sector, finance and conservation spheres, including the leadership of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) led by the Executive Director Dr. James Musinguzi.

The launch underscored the urgency of protecting Africa’s iconic large carnivores, which include African lions, leopards, cheetahs, spotted hyenas, and African wild dogs. The action plan aims to address the rapid decline in their populations, caused by factors ranging from habitat loss and fragmentation to poaching and illegal hunting.

During his speech, Minister Butime noted the alarming decrease in large carnivore populations in Uganda, which saw dramatic reductions from the 1970s. He stressed that these animals play a vital role in Uganda’s tourism industry, with a single lion, for example, worth approximately $14,000 in tourism revenue. “Large carnivores are a cornerstone of Uganda’s tourism industry,” he said, highlighting the significant economic impact of wildlife-based tourism, particularly in regions like Queen Elizabeth National Park.

As part of the strategic approach, the plan identifies various threats facing large carnivores, including political instability, poaching, illegal hunting, habitat degradation, and human-wildlife conflict.

Minister Butime also pointed to the growing threat from the breakdown of the rule of law and industrialization, which has exacerbated the poaching crisis in the country. He noted that the UWA’s efforts to engage with local communities, particularly around protected areas, are essential to mitigating these challenges.

One of the key features of the plan is the focus on conservation actions that promote human-carnivore coexistence. Dr. Musinguzi explained that part of the strategy involves excluding livestock from certain areas, using technologies like drones and surveillance cameras, and improving fencing to prevent human-wildlife conflict. Additionally, community engagement and awareness programs are integral to the plan, as they aim to reduce negative interactions between wildlife and human populations.

Dr. Aggrey Rwetsiba, the Graphic Senior Manager Research and Monitoring at UWA emphasized that the action plan provides a robust framework for addressing the complex challenges facing large carnivores. He noted that the UWA’s monitoring and research initiatives, which include genetic studies and population assessments, will guide the implementation of these strategies. He highlighted the importance of scientific data in making evidence-based decisions and ensuring the success of conservation efforts.

The plan also outlines specific objectives for the restoration and protection of large carnivore habitats, including the establishment of new ranges and improved management of existing protected areas such as Queen Elizabeth, Kidepo Valley, and Murchison Falls National Parks. In these areas, lion populations have been particularly affected by factors such as inbreeding, which has led to skewed sex ratios and increased mortality rates.

In his remarks, European Union Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting wildlife conservation in Uganda. The EU has already allocated significant funding towards the 10-year plan, with an estimated budget of $44 million. Sadek acknowledged the financial challenges of wildlife conservation, noting that countering poaching, adapting to climate change, and mitigating human-wildlife conflict require substantial investments.

The action plan is part of Uganda’s broader strategy to align its wildlife conservation efforts with national development goals, particularly under the Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan III. It also seeks to position Uganda as a leader in sustainable tourism, with wildlife conservation playing a key role in achieving economic development.

Dr. Musinguzi and other UWA officials outlined several strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change on carnivore populations, including habitat restoration, translocation of species where necessary, and promoting scientific research. They also highlighted the importance of collaboration with neighboring countries to maintain migratory corridors for large carnivores and enhance regional conservation efforts.

The action plan is a crucial step in reversing the declining fortunes of Uganda’s large carnivores, ensuring that these magnificent creatures continue to thrive for generations to come. With the support of local communities, international partners, and the government, Uganda aims to secure a sustainable future for its wildlife, bolster its tourism sector, and contribute to global biodiversity conservation efforts.