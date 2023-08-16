Ugandans can now afford to smile after Belgium- based Ugandan anti -visa fraud expert announced fresh affordable opportunities to get to Europe without necessarily straining your pockets.

Mr Kwikiriza Bruce of the “Kwikiriza family” has announced that Ugandans seeking to find work and live in Europe can now jump at the opportunity in Lithuania which costs just peanuts according to the current cost of travel abroad under the different agencies.

About Lithuania

Republic of Lithuania, is a country in the Baltic region of Europe. It is one of three Baltic states and lies on the eastern shore of the Baltic Sea. It shares land borders with Latvia to the north, Belarus to the east and south, Poland to the south, and Russia to the southwest, and it has a maritime border with Sweden to the west on the Baltic Sea. Lithuania covers an area of 65,300 km2 (25,200 sq mi), with a population of 2.86 million. Its capital and largest city is Vilnius; other major cities are Kaunas, Klaipėda, Šiauliai and Pane ėžys. Lithuanians belong to the ethno-linguistic group of the Balts and speak Lithuanian, one of only a few living Baltic languages.

According to Mr Kwiikiriza, Ugandans and other Africans can get to Lithuania through both Work and Residency arrangements which he says can both be attained without much hustle.

He also says the arrangement also makes it possible for immigrants to reunite with their loved ones to join them during the time of stay.

He says, Work permits are usually issued for the durations of two years of temporary residence upon expiry of which one can apply for renewal. Under this arrangement, an applicant is nor required to travel to the embassy for a physical interview which has in most cases always turned out to be so frustrating.

Kwikiriza, further, explains that having lived in the Western European Republic for five years, one can apply for permanent residency, and citizenship thereafter.

To make the opportunity even more juicy, one is free to travel to the different countries in Europe unabated for as longer as their stay in Lithuania is still valid.

Kwikiriza family has been very vocal campaigning against the exploitative visa process of the Polish government which they claim it targets poor Africans in visa fees and denying them visas at the end.

” it’s a big relief that we can now confidently refer our clients seeking for a gateway to Europe to try Lithuania which offers a guaranteed avenue unlike other European countries.” Here, one acquires the visa and residence permit even before they board the plane to the destination country. ” explains Kwikiriza.