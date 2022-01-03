Uganda U20 Women’s National Team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has summoned a provisional squad of 28 players to commence preparations for the forthcoming encounter against Ghana.

Uganda will face Western African side Ghana in the fourth round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers with the winner on aggregate advancing to the final qualifying phase.

The squad summoned is largely composed of players that have been part of recent engagements with the only exception being defender Winnie Nakanwagi who earns her first call.

Nakanwagi who plays for Uganda Martyrs High School FC is comfortable as a left back but can as well play across the entire backline.

Midfielder Shamirah Nalugya who was ruled out of the encounters with South Africa at the third round with a shoulder injury bounces back to the team.

The team will enter residential camp on Tuesday, 4th January at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi with training sessions conducted at Lugogo Stadium.

Uganda will host Ghana on 22nd January 2021 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende before the two teams facing off in the return leg two weeks later.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Diana Natukunda (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Saida Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens FC.

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), , Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Winnie Nakanwagi (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Harima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Phiona Nabulime (Devine Soccer Academy), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC).

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Chrysomolia FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Ronah Regina Nantege (She Corporate FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC)

Officials

Head Coach – Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi

Assistant Coach- Oliver Mbekeka

Goalkeeping Coach- Mubarak Kiberu

Fitness Trainer – Arthur Kyesimira

Team coordinator – Joan Namusisi

Kit and Equipment Manager- Cissy Nakiguba

Team Doctor- Mable Kabatalindwa

Media Officer- Alex Kasirye