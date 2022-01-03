Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic has summoned a team of 44 players in preparation for the upcoming international build up matches in Europe and Asia.

Uganda will play five international build up matches against Iceland, Botosani and Moldova in Turkey.

Two other build ups will be held in Asia; against Iraq in Baghdad and Bahrain in Bahrain city.

The team has two foreign based players, both goalkeepers Charles Lukwago (based in Ethiopia) and Isima Watenga (South African).

Uganda Cranes head coach Micho during a training session

According to the programe, the players will converge on the morning of 9th January 2022 and hold a training session later in the evening.

The travel date for Turkey is 10th January 2022 ahead of the first match against Iceland on 12th January 2022 in Turkey.

The second match will be played on 15th January 2022 against Botosani and the third match shall come on 18th January 2022 against Moldova. All matches in Europe will be played in Antalya.

Uganda Cranes in Asia

Uganda Cranes shall then face Iraq on 21st January 2022 in Baghdad city, and finally Bahrain on 27th January 2022 in – Bahrain city.

The team returns home on the 28th January 2022.

The matches in Europe are organized by Global Sport Management.

The Full Summoned Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (Saint George, Ethiopia), Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugwer (SC Villa), Innocent Wafula (KCCA), James Begisa (UPDF), Geriga Atendele (Arua Hills), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Eric Senjobe (Police), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (

Vipers), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Livingstone Mulondo (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Fesali Najib (URA), Kenneth Semakula (Sc Villa), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill), Benjamin Nyakojjo (URA)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), George Kasonko (BUL), Mahad Kakooza (Express), Ashraf Mugume (KCCA), Shafik Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Martin Kizza (Express)

Forwards: Kaddu Patrick (Unattached), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Muhamed Shaban (Onduparaka), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Musa Esenu (BUL), Alfred Leku (Arua Hill), Steven Mukwala (URA), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Kirya Amos (Gaddafi), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers), Sematimba Titus (Wakiso Giants)