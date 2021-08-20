Sports in the community are a driving factor of leisure and entertainment. They change and fine-tune the cities, players and the fans regardless of the countries they’re situated in, teams they play for and support respectively.

Those were the last words of Aloysius Ssebulime, the head coach of Buddu United Soccer Academy as he was smiling off to the cameras during the Sports gala event that saw his team losing 4-2 against Kyabakuza junior team in Masaka City last weekend.

The whole affair of the sports gala was a learning and mentorship curve to many sports fanatics in Masaka City since grass root football is drastically struggling to regain its past glory.

Buddu United Soccer Academy was formed with the obligation of tapping young talented players within Masaka City as well as creating unity through sports within the region.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Football has always been subject of matter in Masaka City but grass root football remains a factor in making,” shared Ssebulime who has lived up to serve grass root football in Masaka for the last five years.

Ssebulime has lived up to mentor teenage players within; Kirimya United, Mbuye High School and Hoys Secondary School to mention but a few.

Among the players that Ssebulime will heavily rely on to ensure that Buddu team propels to greater heights remains Masaka City based teenagers.

Henry Sserugunda, 22-years-old also SC Vipers ardent supporter converted the second goal that saw Buddu United Soccer Academy emerging second among the six teams that competed in the opening gala celebrations for his side.

“I played for St Joseph –Nkoni and St Kizito Technical Kitovu as well as Maroons-Junior team,” shared a beaming Sserugunda who also has high hopes to play professional football with coach George Best Nsimbe and also the former Cranes goal talisman David Obua.

According to coach Ssebulime, he will mostly rely on players; Fahad Ssebandeke (Midfielder), Silver Tumuhirwe (Midfielder), Joseph Lukwago, Ssuuna Hamiddu and goalie Gonzaga Matovu also an ardent Arsenal Football Club supporter.

Buddu Soccer Academy is apparently based in Kyabakuza Trading Centre in Masaka City and its struggling with sports kits and financial assistance according to Hassan Mugerwa, the team’s director.