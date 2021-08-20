The High in Gulu has on Friday thrown newly elected Aruu County Member of Parliament Dr Christopher Komakech out Parliament.

After losing his Aruu County seat in the 2021 general elections, Odonga Otto in February, filed an election petition against Komakech saying that he did not officially resign from his civil service job before joining Parliament.

Komakech has been kicked out of the August House on grounds that before joining elective politics, he addressed his resignation letter to the wrong person ( Executive Director Butabika Mental Hospital) instead of Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health or Ministry of Public Service as per the public service standing order.

Now, Court has ordered for fresh elections and no costs have been awarded.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Following the development, Otto who couldn’t hide his excitement said he is ready to return to Parliament.

“After going through :Harassment during campaigns, detaining my car for 90 days, remand to gulu to prison,going to nairobi hospital after poison..Justice ASIMWE TADEO nullifies Aruu elections.I see Gods hands through him.I am all in tears,” Otto tweeted.