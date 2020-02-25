Yuasa Investment, a leading car exporting company in Uganda has come on board to support the Easter Cup football tournament by donating sports equipment worth millions of shillings to facilitate the cause.

Organised by the Vice President of Uganda Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the tournament aims at promoting talent of the youth in Masaka district.

Yuasa officials on Tuesday morning handed over a number of equipment to the Vice President at his office at parliament.

The donations included footballs, jerseys, whistles and goal keeper gloves, among others.

Salongo Sebanakiita Masagazi from Yuasa revealed that they decided to support the Vice President’s tourney in order to promote young talent.

“We have been supporting sports through different possible angles and so we have decided to support this tournament of Vice president because i think it’s the only way to promote talent among youth and all people in Buganda kingdom” Masagazi said.

On his part, Ssekandi commended Yuasa for supporting his cause thus asking Ugandans to pick leaf from the car dealers.

“I am happy for Yuasa’s continuous support to the sports fraternity in the country. They have been recognized as among the key sponsors of football events in Uganda therefore it’s of great benefit to have companies like Yuasa that values Social Corporate Responsibility,”Ssekandi happily said.