The initial idea was simple enough. Take a guess on who would win a fight, a race, a duel, or any other sporting event and make some money in the process. Then, to add to the fun, other options were added. And it still remained simple. Now, a hundred years later, it’s a full-time job to make a successful prediction and place a wager that would yield some good results. And it definitely requires the assistance of software that has become to be known as online betting tools.

Why did it become so complicated

The initial issue can probably be traced to events where the winner would be so obvious that it would not be worth placing a bet. When the difference of class between two sides is enormous then there is no incentive. However, if the need to maintain and increase a clientele, is to be taken into account, then the bookmakers would have to provide that incentive. Hence, the addition of the various markets that we see today. An addition that may come to well over 100 for any given event.

Over/Under, odd/even, both teams to score, correct score, and all the rest of them serve that purpose. Allow punters to place their wagers even on matches that the winner is more or less certain. Nevertheless, the real necessity came out when the handicaps became available. And then it got at new levels with the addition of the chance for multiple bets like the accumulators, the combos, the system bets and the parlays.

The diligence and the solution

While novice and casual punters may not need the assistance as they, more or less, depend on their intuition and their luck, the more seasoned and the professionals need solid evidence. Apart from being diligent into researching the underlying circumstances of the encounter that they are looking into, they also need to know which option would yield the best results.

They do get a first indication by using the various types of software that the best bookmakers of Asia and Europe have begun implementing on their sites in the form of a bet builder or something along those lines. However, it is not enough as it covers only a small number of the options.

It’s not just for the advanced class

In addition to all of the above we must also discuss about the needs of more specialized cases like the arbers, or those who want to increase their chances using the possibilities of the Asian Handicap system. The first need an arbitrage calculator to make sure that no matter what happens they will get a profit at the end. A small one, as they aim for a long game, but a profit nonetheless. The second may find the intricacies of dividing bets on quarter or three-quarter variations to be rather troublesome. Hence, the need for an Asian Handicap Calculator.

Others may need a simple bet payout tool, or a simple converter between the system of odds that they see on one bookmaker, to the system that they are used to. So, in fact, those betting tools can be used by anyone who may just seek the best payout at any given time.

You need more, you need to use

That’s the bottom line. If the prerequisite is to make the most out of the industry, then you must use some form of an assisting tool. Imagine losing a hefty profit when you do not check an equivalent bet. Instead of choosing a correct score, you could opt for the same outcome through an over/under market that would allow for greater odds. Or the opposite. If you do not use software for that identification, how would you know?