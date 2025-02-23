Or, to be more precise, is no longer «rocket science». And it doesn’t take Einsteins to see it through. It just takes diligent people. In the latest years, a great number of applications that have become known as online betting tools have appeared. Regardless of whether they are simple or more advanced, the purpose is the same. To help punters make the most out of the betting industry. The demand is so high, that even those who shouldn’t, have begun providing some form of a solution to the problem on their sites.

Let’s define the need

As the industry progresses, it presents different options where people can place their wagers for. In the lingo they are called «markets». At first, it was simple. Just bet on the winner, or the draw. Then the over/unders came… and then the handicaps… and then the both teams to score… and then the odd/evens… and then the combinations… and now sometimes over 100 such choices for every single event. Naturally, it became harder for the bettors to make heads or tails out of it.

It would be pointless now to begin listing the myriads and myriads of questions that puzzle the minds of the seasoned and the professional punters. Understandably, the new people that come to make some extra money, do not yet understand the full extent of it. Hence, it should not come as a surprise that the demand for some sort of an aid to help them identify which option could provide them with the best result, arose.

Some need simple, some need complex

Some punters just need to know a simple result. If they bet an x amount of money at y odds, how much would they get back. Those are the simple bet calculators. A group of more advanced players that like to play both sides against the middle through arbitrage, need a calculator dedicated to that practice. However, it’s the handicaps that have the greatest needs especially when they need an Asian Handicap calculator to determine paybacks on the quarter and three-quarter options.

For the uninitiated, those bets are actually broken into two parts. Half of the amount is placed on the previous value and the other half on the next. For example, a 2.25 handicap means 50% at 2 and 50% 2.50. A 3.75 handicap says that the bet is to be divided between 3.50 and 4.00. And that allows sometimes for some of the stake to be returned even if the bet is unsuccessful.

Finally, the need is even more pressing when people begun understanding that the way to make more money, comes through placing multiple bets like the accumulators, the system bets, the parlays and the combos. Inevitably, the ever-growing condemning feedback and the loss of clientele, caused the critical breakthrough. Some of the most prestigious and older European bookmakers, began offering solutions in the form of bet builders or something of this sort.

It began as a fad. Now, it’s a necessity

People should never forget that betting and gambling providers are first and foremost businesses. And just like any other enterprise they need to make a profit. Especially, when the equation gets more and more complex:

Usage of the betting tools + more and more options + better odds = more money for payouts = less profit

It may not look like E=mc2, but it is just as complex. They main issue is to always keep it balanced so that everyone is happy. At first, it was simple when the calculators where just a request. However, now, they have become necessary if the aforementioned businesses want to maintain the numbers of clients that they need to stay afloat.