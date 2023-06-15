Recent research has shown that Facebook and Instagram often target gambling ads for alcohol and junk food to teens.

Researchers from several universities at once created accounts of young people between the ages of 16 and 25, after which they actively used social media. After a while, their feeds began to display suggestions about alcohol, gambling, bookmakers, and fast food. For example, many teenagers in Canada found ads for no deposit promo codes, although there was no indication that users were into gambling.

According to scientists, this trend can have a negative impact on the well-being and health of youngsters because it increases the chances of gambling addiction, which can lead to dire consequences.

According to the CEO of the independent organization that fights alcoholism, Facebook uses the same algorithm to promote alcohol as it does for other products. Therefore, such ads are displayed in the feeds of teenagers, negatively influencing their perception of the world.

Experts believe that local authorities should make special reforms that could protect children and teenagers from the imposition of alcohol, gambling, and junk food.

The authorities should begin to regulate the algorithms of social networks, as well as negotiate with the largest companies so that their employees will not allow similar situations in the future.

Recall that earlier, scientists found a link between gambling addiction and alcoholism. A huge number of people addicted to betting on sports or playing online casinos also can not get rid of cravings for weak or strong alcohol.

There has been no response yet from the authorities, but given the public outcry, the government may well take some action against major companies, including Meta.

Obviously, showing gambling and alcohol advertisements to underage children violates not only the laws of most countries but also the internal policies of social networks. So let’s hope that everything that happened results from a global system failure, which will be corrected soon.