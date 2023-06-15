Mr. Hamis Kiggundu’s outbursts during a court session last week were rather pathetic, to say the least; For Kiggundu who is a lawyer, coming out with such wild accusations against the person of Edwin Karugire and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka of plotting to kill him, is very pathetic.

Kigundu’s frustration stemmed from the court’s decision to postpone the judgment until June 13, 2023, despite his legal team’s intention to file an application.

Kigundu’s camp believed the ruling was unfair, and he passionately expressed his commitment to pursuing justice, stating, “It is our role to fight for justice as Ugandans since the law will still be there after we have died!” He vehemently disagreed with the Supreme Court’s previous decision on his appeal, which he deemed to be based on unfounded grounds.

Since Kiggundu has thought it wise to play to the gallery of social media, allow me as a spectator of the same spectrum, to voice out my opinion. Without prejudice, Kiggundu, unless he says Karugire and Kiwanuka have on separate occasions outside court threatened to kill him, to which he must adduce evidence to that fact, otherwise, he must be held accountable.

Edwin Karugire is an advocate of the high court, he was contracted by Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) to plead their case, to which, in his wisdom Kiggundu sought the services of Mr Fred Mwema to plead his case too.

In my years as a practicing journalist, I covered court proceedings on a number of occasions; one thing I know for a fact is that in a case where two parties are contending over an issue, each of the lawyers will do their best for their client.

Law is not a gambling issue, and neither should we bend the laws for the sake of public outcry, in law, two factors are very key to one’s court victory, firstly before you head to court, ask yourself do you have a good case? This question is usually guided and answered by one’s lawyers, the second question is do you have a good lawyer? The above questions are pivotal in one’s victory at the end of the trial.

In layman’s language, let me ask Mr Kiggundu, did you ask yourself these two key questions? If you did, then sit back and relax, knowing you are headed to victory at the end of the day, but if you didn’t and DTB did a better job by hiring a better legal representation and have put up a good fight to convince the presiding judges, my brother your outbursts are uncalled for at this hour.

Ugandans are not stupid, we shall have to question your allegations of a plot to have you killed, and we are asking you patent questions that you must answer us before you enlist our sympathies and crocodile tears. Aside from this court case, have you had a fight with the two gentlemen? What was the issue? Did you report it to any police station? Why are you mentioning it now and not before?

If the issue is this case, my dear brother, go back to the drawing board, sit down with your legal minds, and sort out your issues legally. But you throwing tantrums and lamenting statements to blackmail against Karugire and Kiwanuka on social media won’t help you at all, these two men are doing their job, and if they are doing it so well that you are realizing you are losing out, that doesn’t tantamount to a plot to kill you.

Invoking the name of the first family, will not change the laws of Uganda, the first family has never sat in that parliament to enact laws that you are wrestling with now, gird up your loins and fight like a man. If you can sense a defeat from a distance, ask your legal minds what would be the best and noble way to bow out.

The writer is an Analyst and Communications Specialist