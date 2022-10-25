Qatar shall be hosting the most prestigious tournament in the world of soccer, the FIFA World Cup 2022 where 32 countries shall compete to be crowned the winners. The tournament is scheduled to run from 20th November, 2022 to 18th December, 2022.

Unlike the past World Cup competitions, this year’s tournament makes history as the first World Cup tourney to be hosted in the Middle East. Qatar, a small Middle-Eastern Country which got her Independence from the British on 3rd September, 1971, will be making history as the first Arab country to host the competition.

With a small population of less than 3 million people, Qatar is ranked among the richest countries in the world and considered the richest in the Middle East. Its endowed with large deposits of natural gas and oil reserves.

Besides hosting, Qatar will be making her maiden appearance in the World Cup competitions. It falls in Group A together with Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador. It ranks lowest in FIFA rankings compared to other countries in the same group with Netherlands ranking 8th, Senegal-18th, Ecuador – 44th and Qatar comes 50th in FIFA World rankings.

Qatar’s Constitution declares that Islam is the state religion and the state is ruled on principles of Sharia law. However, alcohol is allowed in the country and can be accessed by males aged 21 and above in licensed hotels and restaurants. It’s criminal to appear in public while drunk.

Qatar’s climate is desert. The country experiences long summer season which stretches from May to September where temperatures rise sometimes up to 45*C which made FIFA to shift the competitions from June/July to November/December.

Qatar’s major tourist attractions include Camel Riding, Sand-boarding, Doha Night City Tours, Desert Safari Dune Bashing, Quad Biking and other desert adventures. The country’s official carrier is the famous Qatar Airways, a company that has sponsored big soccer clubs most especially the Spanish Laliga giants, Barcelona.