The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu yesterday concluded his official pastoral visit of Masindi Kitara Diocese with a clarion call to clergy and Christians to make a deliberate effort to invest in education and protect Church land.

According to Archbishop Kaziimba, educating children is the only way to prepare them for the future and to position the residents in the oil rich Bunyoro region to benefit from the discovery of oil.

“If we want our children to benefit from the discovered oil in this region, we must educate them. I call upon you to also think of agriculture and other business ventures to supply to those working in the oil sector,” Archbishop Kaziimba advised.

While addressing Clergy and Lay Readers of Masindi Kitara Diocese at Kabalega College Masindi, Archbishop Kaziimba called for integrity in ministry and service delivery.

“I urge you to do your ministry with integrity because God has called and empowered us. We are his stewards and co-workers. Integrity is what you do when no body is watching,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He charged the Church leaders to establish income generating projects for the Church and ensure all Church land is titled and properly utilized to avoid land grabbing.

Archbishop Kaziimba further charged them to plan for their retirement when they are still active in ministry.

“As you do ministry, think about your retirement. Actually, the best day to plan for your retirement is the first day when you are ordained. Start up income generating projects at home and give your family enough time.” he added.

Archbishop Kaziimba who arrived in Masindi Kitara Diocese for his official pastoral visit on Friday afternoon, commissioned an inpatient Ward at Bweyale Kitara Medical Center in Kiryandongo Archdeaconry, led Service at Bweyale Church of Uganda and commissioned the Bishop’s House.

On Saturday, the Archbishop visited Buhugu Archdeaconry in Buliisa District where he commission St Paul’s Bugungu Archdeaconry headquarter Church and led a Holy Communion Service.

On Sunday, Archbishop Kaziimba was the main celebrant in a holy communion Service at St Matthew’s Cathedral, Masindi.

The Archbishop also toured Kabalega College and interacted with members of the College Governing Council and Staff before meeting the Diocesan Clergy and Lay Readers.

Hundreds of people gave their lives to Jesus Christ during the Archbishop’s Pastoral Visit.

The Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev George Kasangaki commended Archbishop Kaziimba for his practical leadership and passion for preaching the gospel.