In order to achieve your goals, you need to strategize earlier, this was not far away from the thoughts of Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) as they organised a media clinic over the weekend to ensure that the fraternity is on the same page as far as the new development in local and international swimming affairs are concerned.

The highly informative event that took place at the federation’s offices in Kamwokya, saw top brains at USF, other stakeholders discuss how best the media can effectively report about the fastest growing sport in Uganda.

Moses Mwase the USF General secretary informed the media that this year the federation shall be more strict on athletes and coaches’ transfer policy with transfers proposed to be in January and July.

He said this was also to be done after notifying the federation not less than 30 days to date of effecting the transfer and an athlete who crosses during ungazetted dates, shall not represent the club in the immediate USF event.

Dr Nana Nakkidu expounded about the evil of doping. She said the vice breaks any of the ten anti-doping rules either intentionally or unknowingly thus leading to disqualification of an athlete.

Doping is the administer of drugs to (a racehorse, greyhound, or athlete) in order to inhibit or enhance sporting performance.

On his part, Donald Rukare, the USF president emphasized the issue of safeguarding in sports where he advised members of the media to observe the culture of every community so that no one falls a victim. Safe-guarding was introduced mainly to fight exploitation of athletes and other under privileged sportsmen and women by their masters.

“It is now a big issue in all competitions, it is meant to protect the rights of athletes. Safe guarding is against all kinds of harassment. Like now in the forth coming Olympics in Tokyo, the communication already came out that they do not entertain hugging, if you do it we shall leave you in jail. You have to make research and know the norms of every community and inform the public about what is prohibited and what is normal,”said Rukare.

The draft calendar for year 2020 was also presented to the media though it is pending approval by the General Assembly.