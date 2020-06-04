By Denis Jjuuko

Mr Francis Buwule was working as a lawyer at Katende and Ssempebwa when his boss, John W. Katende asked him to recommend a young, smart person preferably a lawyer to work as Administrative Secretary for the Ssaabataka Supreme Council, the precursor to the restored Buganda Lukiiko.

He recommend a certain Charles Peter Mayiga who had quit his State Attorney job in the Ministry of Justice to set up a business in Kikuubo with his siblings. Buwule was never happy that Mayiga at that time had gone to work in Kikuubo! Kikuubo unlike today was for mainly the hustling market for the uneducated. Mayiga saw an opportunity to rewrite history! But like a joke goes, Mayiga missed being one of the billionaires Kikuubo has made, many of whom were Mayiga’s contemporaries when he ventured into this money minting street in Kampala.

In 1994, Buwule and Mayiga set up their law firm, Buwule and Mayiga Company Advocates. Yesterday, they celebrated a quarter century of doing business!

Mayiga would leave full time employment at Mengo and concentrate on co-running the law firm. The Kabaka wouldn’t let him go and appointed him Member of the Lukiiko and later Minister. He served in key positions until he was appointed Katikkiro in May 2013.

He left Buwule and Mayiga to concentrate on the work Kabaka gave him leaving the running of the firm to his long term partner and friend Francis Buwule.

At the event at Kampala Serena hotel to mark their silver jubilee, it showed how far their company has grown. It started with a desk and chair at City House, moved to Nkurumah Road and then to Conrad Plaza where they are located now and occupying almost a whole floor.